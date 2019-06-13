Collabro And Luke Bayer Come to Durham Cathedral

One of the country's most iconic landmarks is set to be transformed into the most magnificent stage in the land as the hugely successful musical theatre band Collabro perform LIVE AT THE CATHEDRAL.

Live at the Cathedral Ltd and Stelliferous Ltd. in association with United Talent Agency will present an exclusive concert for one night only as the UNESCO World Heritage site Durham Cathedral becomes the home of a spellbinding performance featuring the Britain's Got Talent winners. With a string of successes under their belt, including a Number 1 debut album and a sell-out 52 date nationwide tour, COLLABRO have earned an enviable reputation as the world's leading musical theatre recording group. Their performance at LIVE AT THE CATHEDRAL will take audiences on an unforgettable journey through classic and contemporary musical theatre hits, all against the beautiful backdrop of a centuries old house of worship.

For Collabro band member Jamie Lambert, who hails from the North East, the homecoming concert is extra special,

It's going to be absolutely amazing singing the kind of music that we perform in the beautiful setting of Durham Cathedral. Having grown up nearby in Washington, I have sang on multiple occasions at the Cathedral and can't wait to return to headline as Collabro. It's going to be such a special concert and we are thrilled to be supported by our friend Luke Bayer,

Collabro will be joined by West End special guest star Luke Bayer, fresh from wowing audiences as the alternate Jamie New in smash-hit new musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, currently playing at London's Apollo Theatre. Scooping the BroadwayWorld UK Award for Best Performance by an Alternate or Understudy, Luke has fast become one of theatreland's hottest properties whose distinctive voice will dazzle all those in the Cathedral.

A familiar sight to those travelling on the East Coast Mainline and for locals from miles around, the 11th Century stone-built Durham Cathedral will provide an incredible backdrop and atmosphere for this brand new music event.. The Cathedral and its colourful history found a whole new audience after its usage throughout the Harry Potter film franchise, and most recently as a backdrop to Marvel's Avengers films, bringing in tourists from across the world. Now this new collaboration between the church and the music industry looks set to breathe new life into the famous Cathedral.

The Very Reverend, Dean of Durham, Andrew Tremlett, said:

'As a place of worship, welcome and hospitality, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Durham Cathedral has always garnered the attention of musical acts, owing to the sheer grandeur and beauty of the building. We are delighted to play host to the fabulous musical theatre group, Collabro, when they perform LIVE AT THE CATHEDRAL this November. We look forward to hearing their harmonious voices filling our magnificent Norman Nave.'

Audiences can expect the usual 'home comforts' that can be found at a traditional theatre venue, including an interval pop-up bar area with VIP tickets offering premium seating at the front, complimentary VIP passes and lanyard, a commemorative brochure and a meet and greet photo opportunity with the stars of the show.

In what is hoped will be a regular occurrence, Promoters Stelliferous are delighted to be working with the Cathedral's custodians to present the concert in November:

Stelliferous Limited are delighted to be working in partnership with the team at Live at the Cathedral to bring the musical tsensation that is Collabro to the North East with support from West End's up-and-coming leading man Luke Bayer for one night only to the beautiful Durham Cathedral.

We're ecstatic to have been allowed this opportunity from Durham Cathedral by kind permission of The Chapter of Durham to bring this event to local Durham community and surrounding areas. This is an event no to be missed,

Tickets for the performance at Durham Cathedral on 1st November 2019 go on sale from 13th June 2019, with general admission tickets from 27 + Fees and VIP packages from 70 + Fees. Tickets are available from www.liveatthecathedral.com or via official ticketing partner Ticketline's booking hotline, 0844 888 999. Calls cost 7p per minute plus the phone company's access charge.





