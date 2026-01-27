Clive Row Will Direct and Star in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Hackney Empire

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Clive Rowe will return to the Hackney Empire stage for Jack and the Beanstalk in 2026, with performances from Saturday 21 November – Thursday 31 December 2026.

Join happy-go-lucky Jack on an epic adventure after he sells his family's beloved cow for a handful of magic beans, setting off a chain of events that leads high into the clouds. As Jack climbs up the beanstalk, he discovers an enchanted land, a powerful giant and a host of surprises, but can he outsmart the giant and save the day?

Directed by and starring Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe, this joyful tale brings together all the best bits of a Hackney Empire pantomime: giant laughs, toe-tapping songs, dazzling dance numbers, extravagant costumes and plenty of chances for everyone to join in the fun.

Clive Rowe said, “Coooie, yes it's official – I'm back. After taking this Christmas off to direct Cinderella, I decided that it's bean too long, and my puls-es going through the roof and beyond the clouds with excitement, as we begin climbing steadily towards Jack and the Beanstalk here at the Hackney Empire 2026. See you all there!!!!”

Chris Sudworth, Hackney Empire CEO said: “I'm delighted that Clive will be back on stage - as well as directing - this year, as part of our 125th anniversary celebrations, and for my first pantomime as Chief Executive of Hackney Empire. It wouldn't feel right without him! We're starting to piece together an exciting year, and we can't wait to share more of our plans with you later in Spring.”

Further casting and creative team will be announced in the spring. Tickets go on sale today to Friends and Supporters of Hackney Empire, and on general sale to the public this Friday 30 January.

Four further live events for 2026 also go on sale on 30 January. These include London City Voices: Reel to Reel - Songs on Screen (Saturday 18 April), as the much-loved choir returns to Hackney Empire with a large-scale celebration of iconic film and television soundtracks; a special headline show from soul and disco legend Jocelyn Brown, joined by special guest Rozalla (Friday 24 April); World Comedy Clash (Saturday 25 April), bringing together top international comics for a high-energy night of stand-up; and Nish Kumar: Angry Humour From a Really Nice Guy (Friday 18 September), featuring the comedian's trademark blend of political bite and personal insight.

Alongside these newly announced events, tickets are also on sale now for a rich and varied programme spanning comedy, music, dance and theatre throughout 2026. Forthcoming highlights include BBC Radio 1Xtra's Comedy Gala hosted by Eddie Kadi (Thursday 5 February), spotlighting some of the most exciting new voices on the Black comedy circuit and celebrating the breadth of contemporary UK stand-up; Alter Ego 2026 (Friday 13 February), Hackney Empire's flagship showcase championing the next generation of East London artists across music, dance and spoken word; and City of London Sinfonia: The Exoplanets (Friday 13 March), a bold orchestral collaboration between composers and astrophysicists, hosted by Robin Ince, transforming the latest scientific discoveries into an immersive live music experience; Pilot Theatre in association with Northern Stage's adaptation of Malorie Blackman's Noughts and Crosses (Tuesday 12 – Thursday 14 May), bringing the seminal novel to the stage in a powerful production for a new generation; and Ballet Black at 25 (Thursday 21 – Saturday 23 May), marking a quarter-century of groundbreaking choreography under Artistic Director Cassa Pancho.