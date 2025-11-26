Claybody Theatre to Present THE GRAND BABYLON HOTEL 2026 Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Claybody Theatre will present their first ever tour with The Grand Babylon Hotel, Arnold Bennett's rollicking comedy thriller. The company will bring the show to audiences beyond Stoke-on-Trent for the first time in Spring 2026.

The Grand Babylon Hotel premiered in Autumn 2025 at the New Vic, where it was made in association with Claybody Theatre. The remount and tour in Spring 2026 marks a major milestone for the Stoke-on-Trent based company, and their found-space venue, The Dipping House. Claybody Theatre have long been celebrated locally for their inventive storytelling, vibrant adaptations of classic works, and new writing.

Nella Racksole wants steak and beer for her birthday treat, but these are not on the menu of the exclusive Grand Babylon Hotel - so her American Railroad Millionaire father obligingly buys the chef... the kitchen... the entire hotel.

However, The Grand Babylon is not all it seems, and Theodore Racksole soon discovers there's more than a juicy steak on his plate - with kidnapping and murder for starters!

Have Theodore and Nella bitten off more than they can chew? The Grand Babylon Hotel is a rollicking comedy thriller, with a cast of five bringing you many faces, chases, glamour, intrigue, and a couple of German princes thrown in for good measure.

Joint Artistic Director of Claybody Theatre, Deborah McAndrew, who has adapted The Grand Babylon Hotel for the stage, says: "When I first read the book, I knew it would make a really fun stage show. Then all the talents of the actors and designers, Conrad's direction and James Atherton's music, took my script to another level."

"Audiences told us how much they loved the show at the New Vic and I'm thrilled that it's getting another life so quickly.'

Joint Director Conrad Nelson, who directs the show said: "We loved making this show at the New Vic and I'm delighted that we can now share it with audiences further afield. We are also very pleased to have secured additional financial support from Arts Council England for our tour.

"Many people travel to Stoke to see a Claybody production, so it's great to be able to take a show to them - and to find new audiences for our work."

The tour opens for a short run at Claybody's own venue, The Dipping House in Stoke-on-Trent, from 27 February - 7 March 2026. It then tours to Hull Truck Theatre (10-13 March), The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough (18-21 March), Mercury Theatre Colchester (25-29 March), and Harrogate Theatre (1 - 4 April).