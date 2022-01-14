Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA Returns to Royal Albert Hall

Cirque du Soleil tonight marked its return to London's Royal Albert Hall with the star-studded premiere of LUZIA. With intermission finally over, almost two years after leaving the same venue in 2020, the troupe eagerly returned to the stage with one of the most technically demanding shows ever to be staged here.



Marking 25 years since Cirque du Soleil first brought its captivating magic to the iconic London venue, LUZIA, the jaw-dropping and beautiful production, themed around 'A Waking Dream Of Mexico', will be performed at the Royal Albert Hall until 27 February 2022.



Celebrity guests who graced the red carpet and enjoyed a spectacular performance from the cast of LUZIA included Sir David Jason, Dame Kelly Holmes, Mel B, Boy George, Jessie J, Becky Hill, Simon Callow, Dani Dyer, Amy Lou Wood, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Hart, Prue Leith, Judy Murray, Anaïs Gallagher, A'Whora, Sophie Hermann, Ross Kemp, Greg Wise, and many more!



LUZIA invites audiences to escape to an imaginary Mexico - a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality - during its delightfully imaginative and visually stunning show. Tickets are available through the Cirque du Soleil website www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia, www.royalalberthall.com or 020 7589 8212.



In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.



With mesmerising and refreshing acrobatic performances, LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world's most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the centre of a cenote (natural sinkhole), a juggler tossing seven pins at breakneck speed, and two football freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation.