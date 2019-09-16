Cirque Du Soleil's First Acrobatic Ice Spectacular CRYSTAL Premieres In The UK
Cirque du Soleil is gliding into the UK with its coolest arena show yet - CRYSTAL. This one of a kind arena show blends circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where stunning skating combined with jaw dropping acrobatic feats defy the imagination.
The debut UK tour of CRYSTAL will kick off in Sheffield on March 6, before travelling to Aberdeen, Belfast, Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham.
Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members.
General tickets will be on-sale for all UK arena shows on Friday 20 September at 9am.
Crystal is the name of a creative young woman who feels misunderstood and out of sync with environment. To escape her reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world. This magical show invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs into colourful life with astonishing visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil.
Featuring a multitude of ice skating styles from extreme and freelance to figure skating, audiences journey into the wonderful world of Crystal in a unique show that's set to capture imaginations across the UK for the very first time.
Cirque du Soleil 'CRYSTAL' UK ARENA TOUR
6 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 8pm
7 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 4pm and 8pm
8 March Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 1pm
19 March Aberdeen P&J Live 8pm
20 March Aberdeen P&J Live 8pm
21 March Aberdeen P&J Live 4pm and 8pm
22 March Aberdeen P&J Live 1pm
25 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm
26 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm
27 March Belfast SSE Arena 8pm
28 March Belfast SSE Arena 4pm and 8pm
29 March Belfast SSE Arena 1pm
01 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm
02 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm
03 April Manchester Manchester Arena 8pm
04 April Manchester Manchester Arena 4pm and 8pm
05 April Manchester Manchester Arena 1pm
08 Aril Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm
09 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm
10 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8pm
11 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 4pm and 8pm
12 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 1pm
15 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm
16 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm
17 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8pm
18 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 4pm and 8pm
19 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 1pm
Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, our misfit heroine, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world to become what she was always destined to be: confident, curious, and creative. CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the Signature Sound of Cirque du Soleil. CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.
The international cast of CRYSTAL features 43 artists, plus more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries.