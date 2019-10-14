Cirque Du Soleil's CORTEO Comes To The UK In June 2020

Corteo, the most enchanting of Cirque du Soleil's arena productions is set to charm UK audiences for the very first time. A welcome addition to Cirque du Soleil's 30th anniversary in the UK, the show will visit Leeds from 18 to 21 June and London from 24 June to 5 July 2020. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since then and including its transformation into an arena show in 2018, the show has amazed audiences of over 9 million people, in 20 countries, on 4 continents.



Advance tickets for Corteo are available Tuesday 15 October at 2pm to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com. General tickets will be on sale on Friday 18 October at 9am at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo or www.livenation.co.uk.



Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.



The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.



The concept and unique disposition of the stage bring the audience in a theatrical atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.



Leeds - First Direct Arena

Thursday, 18 June at 8pm

Friday, 19 June at 8pm

Saturday, 20 June at 4pm & 8pm

Sunday, 21 June at 1pm



London - The O2

Wednesday, 24 June at 8pm

Thursday, 25 June at 8pm

Friday, 26 June at 8pm

Saturday, 27 June at 8pm

Sunday, 28 June at 1pm



Tuesday, 30 June at 8pm

Wednesday, 1 July at 8pm

Thursday, 2 July at 8pm

Friday, 3 July at 8pm

Saturday, 4 July at 8pm

Sunday, 5 July at 1pm





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You