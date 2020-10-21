Choreographer Trey McIntyre To Debut Newest Dance Film, Featuring Royal Ballet Dancer, Joshua Junker

On Friday, October 23rd, Mr. McIntyre will be debuting his fourth film for the platform, ‘Hysterical.’

A new dance film is coming to FLTPK (flatpack) - an innovative way to access new dance films created by world class artists. FLTPK was founded by world-renowned choreographer, Trey McIntyre, as a direct response to adapting dance to the COVID-19 era.

On Friday, October 23rd, Mr. McIntyre will be debuting his fourth film for the platform, 'Hysterical.' This film, features Royal Ballet dancer, Joshua Junker and an original score from Jim Dooley. The costumes are designed and executed by Mr. McIntyre. Trey and Joshua filmed on board "Air Draft," a mobile performance space and pavilion in London. Air Draft is an inflatable yellow canopy attached to a steel barge and offers a strange and compelling world for this film to take place in.

FLTPK is an online subscription service for unique dance films. Access to these works is exclusive to FLTPK's Patreon platform accessible at fltpk.com. Each month, on every other Friday night, patrons will have access to two world premiere works, paired with immersive behind-the-scenes content. At the completion of these virtual world premieres, all financial contributions pledged at the time of the premiere, is evenly divided amongst the film's collaborators.

The concept behind FLTPK came about organically and out of necessity as the United States began to shut down in March, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. McIntyre found himself quarantined in Houston, where he had been working on a new world-premiere with Houston ballet. He decided to work with some of the Houston Ballet dancers on films. As the dancers of Houston Ballet were spending weeks on end doing make-shift ballet class at home and wondering when they would be working again, Mr. McIntyre decided to work with some of these artists on dance films. Instead of asking artists to work for free, he did some fundraising to support these mini-commissions and raised a modest budget to assemble a small team that was safely manageable.

As the return to live theater performances remained uncertain, Mr. McIntyre started to examine how he could grow this idea of small dance film commissions, into something that could provide income and opportunity to artists. Now, choreographers and filmmakers from around the world are assembling their teams of collaborators and creating movement based films, intended specifically to be viewed at home.

To date, six films are streaming on the platform and are available for review. Artists involved in FLTPK projects in the past and future, include Mike Tyus, Cathy Marston, Michaela Taylor, Sidra Bell, David Dawson, Alan Cumming, Steven Hoggett, Javier De Frutos, Cass Eipper, Yin Yue, among others.

Learn more at FLTPK.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You