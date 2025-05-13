Chloe Josephine Announces New Dates For 2025 UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performer, songwriter and soulful vocalist Chloe Josephine has announced new dates for her 2025 UK Tour following the release of her new ‘Rebloom' EP and her two sold-out hometown headline Portsmouth shows.

Chloe Josephine is a performer and songwriter from Portsmouth. Her soulful vocals, expressive tone and extensive range gives her the astounding ability to combine the energy of Janis Joplin, theatrics of Kate Bush and vocal acrobatics of Ariana Grande. Achieving high praise in the award-winning band Brave Rival with two successful albums, national radio play and extensively touring, all whilst navigating new motherhood, her stamina has been undeniable. Chloe released her debut solo album ‘Colours' in 2023 with a sell-out launch show. Her latest release, May 2025 is her soulful ‘Rebloom' EP. With her versatility and likability, it is no wonder she was a finalist for Best Vocalist in the UK Blues Awards two years running. With every song, she aims to create a deep connection with her audience, resulting in a personal and immersive experience.

Her hometown headline dates on Saturday 18th May 2025 at Square Tower, Portsmouth, UK have now officially sold out.

However, Chloe Josephine has announced a new intimate headline date on Saturday 4th October 2025 at Temperance, Leamington Spa following her sold-out dates earlier in the year at the same venue. Prior to this, she will also perform at The Tuesday Music Club in Coulsdon on Tuesday 8th July 2025.

Speaking about the 2025 dates, Chloe Josephine explains: “I am excited to create music that aligns with me and who I want to be. Temperance is one of my favourite venues. Intimate, quirky and such an incredible space supporting the arts.

The Tuesday Night Music Club holds many special memories for me, and I always feel so welcome in the space, and I know the audience do too - that means a lot to me. ‘Watch me rebloom!'”

Shows:

Tuesday 8th July 2025, 7pm - 10pm, Tuesday Night Music Club, Coulsdon

After such a wonderful response, Chloe returns to TNMC with a completely new line-up of musicians and new music to go with it. This next chapter for Chloe is genre shifting, vulnerable and authentically her. Soul is at the heart of her new music, but she compliments it with folk, blues, and gospel. This is the Chloe many of us haven't seen before, but the TNMC can't wait to welcome her back and make her feel at home in this brilliant venue that respects live music. Chloe is very excited to have her good friend Katie Rogers open the night up for her as it'll be Katie's debut of performing her original music. Katie has a gorgeously warm, smooth and soulful voice with beautiful lyrics creating her jazzy blues sound.

Ticket Link: thetuesdaynightmusicclub.co.uk/buy-your-tickets

Saturday 4th October 2025, 7pm - 10pm, Temperance, Leamington Spa

Chloe headlines one of her all-time favourite venues again, performing her latest songs, full of soul and style and poured right from the heart. Opening up the night is the talented Jonny Moody bringing his unique style forward. Fusing blues, soul and funk, Jonny really is a treat to see live.

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 14% Vote Now!