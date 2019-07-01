Chickenshed Presents THE STORY OF STORIES

The Story of Stories is a tale about the power of stories, and how important it is to share them. A story is what makes our identity, culture, history and what connects us together.



Using music, movement and physical theatre, Chickenshed Kensington and Chelsea's Children's Theatre will present this powerful entertaining and provoking piece.



What would happen if the world ran out of stories?



The colours of the world would fade away, the clocks would slow down and the memories would get blurred. For what is a world without stories? It's a world with no past, present or future. A world of no imagination and no creativity - just like two mirrors facing each other, a world with no stories is endless danger.



And that's where our story begins. A story about how the children of the world took it upon themselves to go on the quest to bring back stories...



The Story of Stories

Venue: Lyric Hammersmith, Lyric Square, King Street, London W6 0QL

Date: 9 July and 10 July

Time: 7pm

Ticket price: £10 (£5 concs)

Age Recommendation: 7yrs+





