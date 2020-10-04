Chichester Festival Theatre Announces Full Casting For Sarah Kane's CRAVE

Wendy Kweh and Jonathan Slinger join Erin Doherty and Alfred Enoch.

Chichester Festival Theatre's reopening production of Sarah Kane's Crave, staged to a live, socially distanced audience in the Festival Theatre and simultaneously live-streamed to global digital audiences, begins rehearsal next week. Wendy Kweh and Jonathan Slinger join Erin Doherty and Alfred Enoch in Tinuke Craig's production, which will feature a sensory sound and videoscape.

The production is designed by Alex Lowde, with lighting by Joshua Drualus Pharo, composition and sound by Anna Clock, video by Ravi Deepres, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

The show runs 29 October - 7 November.

General booking opens on Friday 2 October; click to read more about the cast and book for Crave.

Learn more at https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/crave.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You