Chester Literature Festival 2020 Announces First Names

The first names have been revealed for the 2020 Chester Literature Festival, taking place 7 - 28 November at the award-winning Storyhouse in Chester.

The initial line-up announcement comprises poet, performer and rock star John Cooper Clarke, Countdown queen Susie Dent, TV actor turned fiction writer Trevor Eve, children's author and scientist Dr Ben Garrod and poet and broadcaster Henry Normal.

Chester Literature Festival has taken place in the city since 1989. For 3 weeks every autumn a raft of writers, thinkers, wordsmiths and performers are welcomed to Chester.

Olivier award-winning actor Trevor Eve most recently known for playing Detective Superintendent Peter Boyd in BBC's Waking The Dead his career has spanned over forty years in theatre, film and television. He comes to the Literature Festival on Sunday 8 November to discuss to his debut novel Lomita For Ever and will be joined by his wife, the actress Sharon Maughan.

Film and television producer, former stand-up comedian and prolific poet Henry Normal comes to Storyhouse on Thursday 12 November to share stories, poems and jokes in an evening of pure escapism.

Dr Ben Garrod is known best for his TV documentaries including Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaurs, Baby Chimp Rescue and Springwatch. On Saturday 14 November he presents his interactive, educational and highly entertaining family show So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs.

Etymologist and lexicographer and resident word expert in Dictionary Corner on Channel 4's Countdown Susie Dent is the author of several books; she joins the festival on Monday 16 November to discuss her latest: The Secret Lives of Words.

Plus, the iconic broadcaster, cultural commentator, poet and living legend John Cooper Clarke will read from his first poetry collection in decades The Luckiest Guy Alive (Wednesday 18 November).

The full Chester Literature Festival programme will be announced later in the year.

Tickets are on sale now at storyhouse.com





