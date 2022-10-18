Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate the Festive Season with Nevill Holt's Winter Festival, Including Handel's MESSIAH by Candlelight

The festival runs Friday 2nd – Sunday 4th December 2022.

Oct. 18, 2022  
This December, Nevill Holt are celebrating the festive season with their Winter Festival, which will see performances by world-renowned artists, including the return of their sell-out concert of Handel's Messiah by candlelight.

Award-winning saxophonist and presenter Jess Gillam will be joined by Manchester Camerata to open the festival on 2nd December. Following their success in 2021, Manchester Camerata joins the Nevill Holt Festival for the return of their popular candlelit concerts of Handel's Messiah on 3rd December at Nevill Holt and 4th December at Manchester Monastery.

Known for her prestigious Last Night of the Proms in 2018, the acclaimed saxophonist Jess Gillam performs around the world, and is in the third year of her own weekly show This Classical Life on BBC Radio 3. Gillam will be joined by the string sections of the Manchester Camerata to open the Nevill Holt Winter Festival this December. Their programme will have a festive flare, and will feature some of the most celebrated works for saxophone, including Glazunov's Saxophone Concerto.

Beloved during the Christmas period, Handel's Messiah will be performed by Manchester Camerata, with solo performances from Nevill Holt Festival's Associate and Emerging Artists, under the baton of Nevill Holt's Artistic Director Nicholas Chalmers. In 2021, Messiah went to Manchester Monastery, home of Manchester Camerata, and returns this year for a beautiful performance illuminated by candlelight in this stunning setting. Messiah will also be performed by Manchester Camerata and Nevill Holt Festival at the opera company's award-winning theatre on the Nevill Holt estate.

Nevill Holt Artistic Director Nicholas Chalmers comments, Alongside our fantastic and versatile orchestral partner, Manchester Camerata, we are excited to be bringing you a weekend of exceptional music. Jess Gillam will launch our festive season with an uplifting and energetic programme, and by popular demand, we are following that with our annual performances of Messiah at the festival and in Manchester. Showcasing some of the finest young singers in the UK, Nevill Holt Festival's Messiah has played to sold-out audiences since 2018. We can't wait to welcome audiences back to our home as we launch our plans for the 10th anniversary season in 2023.



