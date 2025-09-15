Celebrate Halloween at THE PADDINGTON BEAR EXPERIENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October half-term, step into a world of marmalade magic and spooky surprises as The Paddington Bear Experience transforms for Halloween!

From Saturday 18 October to Sunday 2 November, families are invited to enjoy a limited-time Trick-or-Treat adventure at London’s award-winning immersive attraction, located at the iconic County Hall on the South Bank.

Windsor Gardens gets a seasonal makeover, glowing in autumnal colours and filled with festive fun. From 3pm daily, guests can upgrade their visit with a special Trick-or-Treat package (£10 per child), which includes:

A souvenir pumpkin sweet bucket

A selection of sweet treats throughout the experience

A pair of exclusive Paddington Bear ears

Children will meet beloved characters from the Paddington stories who will be handing out treats along the way, ending in a safe and joyful Halloween celebration in Windsor Gardens.

Book now at www.paddingtonbearexperience.com

Created by The Path Entertainment Group in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY Ltd and Lionsgate, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY LTD’s agent for experiences, The Paddington BearTM Experience is a unique and fun-filled interactive experience inspired by the nation’s favourite bear spanning more than 26,000 square feet of London’s iconic County Hall on the riverside of the Southbank.

As visitors step into Paddington’s world and embark on an exciting immersive adventure through some of the most memorable locations from the Paddington stories, they begin with the hustle and bustle of Paddington Station, greeted by a friendly Station Master and taken on a lively train journey through London’s most famous landmarks all the way to the Browns’ charming house at No. 32 Windsor Gardens.

Once inside the famous tree adorned hallway, the Brown family whisk guests into a whirlwind of multi-sensory activities as they need to help Paddington and his family prepare for a very special occasion – The Marmalade Day Festival!

With numerous themed rooms to explore, interactive games, character interactions, and lots of surprises along the way, the adventure culminates in a very special Windsor Garden Street party where visitors have the chance to enjoy the Marmalade Day festival. A range of food (including Paddington’s famous marmalade sandwich!) and beverages are available to all, as well as an opportunity to enjoy fun and games with the Brown family. The Paddington Bear TM Experience will capture the hearts of the entire family, no matter the age.

The Paddington BearTM Experience is creatively produced by The Path Entertainment Group, directed by Tom Maller for Immersive Octopus, written by Katie Lyons (Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Camden Stables Market), designed by Rebecca Brower (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, West End), with costume design by Stewart J Charlesworth (Respect La Diva, West End), lighting design by Terry Cook (Dubai World Expo 2020) for Woodroffe Bassett, sound design by Luke Swaffield (SAW: Escape Experience London, Tower Hill) for Autograph, video design by Novak (Lumiere Festival, London, Durham and Derry-Londonderry) and production managed by Gary Beestone Associates.