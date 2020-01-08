Catherine Cohen Returns To UK With Two Performances Of THE TWIST? ...SHE'S GORGEOUS

Straight from the renowned New York stand-up scene via winning Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, American sensation Catherine Cohen is back on UK soil with her hilarious show about living, laughing, loving, and losing your debit card five times in one year - for two nights only at London's Bush Hall on 11th and 12th March 2020.

Through original songs and stand-up, Catherine explores life as an immortal millennial who is bravely addicted to attention, in this unique take on modern culture.

Catherine Cohen is a comedian and actress based in NYC. She hosts a weekly cabaret show at Alan Cumming's East Village venue, Club Cumming, and co-hosts the popular weekly podcast, Seek Treatment. Catherine has appeared as a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers and can be seen in the most recent seasons of HBO's High Maintenance, TBS's Search Party, as well as the final season of Broad City. This spring she will appear opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae in Michael Showalter's upcoming feature for Paramount, Lovebirds.

In 2018 Catherine sold out her first ever show in the UK, at London's MOTH Club, where she was supported by Lolly Adefope. She then returned in 2019 to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where she gained critical praise across the board (including being The Guardian's top comedy show of 2019) and won Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Catherine's writing has been featured on Splitsider, The New Yorker, The Huffington Post and New York Mag's The Cut. TimeOut named her one of Five NYC comedians to look out for in 2018, The Guardian called her one of the Comics That Sum Up 2019, and she was recently profiled in the New York Times. Catherine graduated from Princeton University with a degree in English and Theatre.

Box office: www.bushhallmusic.co.uk / 020 8222 6955





