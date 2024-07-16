Casting Set For the UK Premiere of BECOMING NANCY at Birmingham Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birmingham Rep has announced casting for Becoming Nancy, the UK premiere of a new musical directed and choreographed by the Tony Award-winning Jerry Mitchell. Performances begin on Wednesday 2 October 2024, and the press night is on Tuesday 15 October at 7pm.

Joseph Peacock (The Last Ship; US Tour, Bat out of Hell; West End, Scarborough; BBC) will play David Starr, with Joseph Vella (Fame, Annie Get Your Gun, From Here to Eternity), as Maxie Boswell, Paige Peddie (Book of Mormon, Oklahoma; West End, The Lion King; UK Tour) as Frances Bailey, Olivier Award-winning Rebecca Trehearn (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, City of Angels, Showboat; West End), as Kath Starr, Genevieve Nicole (Mother Goose and Magic Goes Wrong; West End and Dr Seuss The Grinch Musical Live; NBC and Sky 1) as Aunt Val, Mathew Craig (Susan Stroman's s Crazy for You, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole; West End, We Will Rock You; UK Tour) as Eddie Starr, Olivier Award-winning Stephen Ashfield (Maria – a new biopic of Maria Callas to be released this year, The Book of Mormon; West End and Broadway as Hamish McClarnon (a role he created at Coca Cola Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia) and Daisy Greenwood (Made in Degenham concert; London Palladium, There is Nothing Like a Dame; Cadogen Hall, Christmas with the Stars; Covent Garden) as Abigail Henson. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Becoming Nancy is a coming-of-age story about first love, friendship, and finding your voice, based on the novel by Terry Ronald. The book is by Elliot Davis, music by George Stiles and lyrics by Anthony Drewe with additional music and lyrics by Terry Ronald, Elliot Davis and George Stiles. The multi-award winning musical theatre writing partnership of Stiles and Drew's other scores include the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney Tony and Olivier award-winning production of Mary Poppins, the Olivier Award-winning Honk!, Half a Sixpence and The Wind in the Willows

Jerry Mitchell is also the director of The Devil Wears Prada, which opens in the West End in October 2024. He has worked in London since he first served as Associate Choreographer to Sir Cameron Mackintosh on Follies starring Diana Rigg and Julia McKenzie. Since then Jerry has directed and choreographed 3 Olivier Award-winning musicals in the West End. He directed and choreographed Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde and choreographed Hairspray.

The Tony Award-winning director and choreographer was returning to New York from the UK in 2013 and came across the book Becoming Nancy at Heathrow Airport. By the time he reached the US he knew he had to make the story into a musical!

Jerry Mitchell said ‘Becoming Nancy requires a lot of young fresh talent, and I'm so excited to introduce these incredible young performers to British audiences alongside some spectacular West End stars. This beautiful story about finding your true self and the spotlight each of us deserves is going to be a joy to share with audiences of all ages.'



In Becoming Nancy, it's 1979 and David Starr is unquestionably one of the smartest, most talented sixth formers in East Dulwich – he's got a wild imagination, a vocal range to die for, and a bedroom plastered with posters of his beloved pop idols: Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush. But being clever, having talent, and great taste in music may not be enough to get him through secondary school, where, to his great surprise, he's just been given the lead role of Nancy, in the school play, Oliver! The unconventional casting sends shockwaves to everyone around him – including his parents, his aunt, and his classmates. Before long, it seems like everybody has an opinion on whether David should go on with the show, inspiring him to turn to his no-nonsense best friend Frances and his unlikely co-star Maxie, the enigmatic captain of the football team.

Comments