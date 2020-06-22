Casting Announced for UKGRAD2020 Fringe Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Casting has been revealed for the Grad Fringe Fest programme, an online virtual festival to promote the 2020 graduates who have been affected by Covid-19.

The festival will include 10 plays, with exclusive writing from graduates. These will be presented in a semi-staged format via zoom from 29 June to 12 July.

Events are free to access, performances have scheduled dates and times that these will be live streamed onto our youtube channel. Throughout the festival we are fundraising for Black Lives Matter Movement and Industry Minds and we ask for around £2 donation per performance via our just giving page. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gradfringefestival

Either (29 June)

A play that discusses contemporary ideas about sexuality, gender and the need to connect is directed by Alice Croft (Arts Ed).

Appearing in 'Either' will be Sam Keeler, Harriet Waters, Nic Myers, Bobbie Chambers, Joshua Clemetson, Cavan Malone, Jéssica Lima, Lewis Cudmore, Tiwai Muza and Nadia Violet Johnson.

All Over Lovely (2 July)

A two-character play, which frames a furious debate about politicising feminism and sexuality. Directed by Tania Gasa (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire) .

Appearing in 'All Over Lovely' will be Eleni Richardson, Eronwy Selwyn, Ellen Pankhurst, Rogue Spare, Sofia Lamrani, Georgia Lennon, Catrin May Edwards, Olivia Jones, Shona Mason and Eleanor Harper.

Passion Killers (3 July)

A comedy about love and lost, holiday and romance and getting thrown into the deep end of the pool is directed by Natalie Blair (ALRA North).

Appearing in "Passion Killers' will be Richard Aaron, Henry Shine, Debra Bond, Bethany Irving, Valerie Andrews Bauer, Rosie Haines, Woodrow Young, Conor O'Hara and Ashleigh Stevens.

I told my mum I was going on an R.E. trip (4 July)

A play that uses verbatim text, live music, beats and rhyme to portray the stories of real women. This all female play is directed by Marina Tavolieri (The Guildford School of Acting).

Appearing in 'I told my mum I was going on an R.E. trip' will be Monique Eleanor, Loren Sunni, Shona Eaton, Megan Earl, Laura Pigott, Kira Jae, India Chadwick and Jemima Mitchell.

Pomona (5 July)

A sinister and surreal thriller directed by Georgia Stinton (Laine Theatre Arts).

Appearing in 'Pomona' will be Tilly Smith, Sophie Wood, Siôn Rhys, Rebecca Lightburn, Curtis Patrick, Meryn Williams Davies and Elliott Lee.

The Zoom Sessions (6 July)

Amy Nic (London Studio Centre) is a 2020 graduate who has written a series of short comedies which celebrate the madness that is zoom.

Appearing in 'The Zoom Sessions' will be Alexandra Bond, Clara Roxanne, Clare Plumridge, Ellie Nevard, Elizabeth Coverdale, Evangeline Henderson, Georgia Leaning, Jessikah Wilson, Karen Wilkinson, Hannah Abdool, Kassie Kardos, Mollie Amelia Jenkins, Yasmine Potter, Tania Gasa, Alistair Fitton and Tamsin Caswell.

Horses in Horse Boxes (7 July)

A new piece written and directed by Aoife Beaumont (Performance Preparation Academy).

Appearing in Horses in Horse Boxes will be Saoirse Coyle-Carroll, Nathan Shaw, Matteo Johnson, Chloe Percival, Lee O'Reilly, Ella Weston, Niall Morris, Molly Huddleston and Harry Pudwell.

House & Garden (8 July & 10 July)

House and Garden are a diptych of plays designed to be staged simultaneously, with the same cast in adjacent auditoria. House takes place in the drawing room, and Garden in the grounds, of a large country house. Each play may be attended in either order. With co-direction by Charlie Booker (Arts Ed) & Nadia Violet Johnson (Arts Ed).

Appearing in House & Garden will be Adam Rutledge, Emily Britton, Amber Wadey, Callum Henderson, Alice Gold, Rae Bell, Josh Barnett, Emily George, Sarah Dare, Emma O'Connell, Megan Cerys-Holland, Richard Aaron, Luke Stone and Nic Cain.

Luna Gale (11 July)

Powerful and arresting, Luna Gale is a heartbreaking and unforgettable tale of love and betrayal. Directed by Alex Conder (The Guildford School of Acting).

Appearing in 'Luna Gale' will be Daisy May-Kelly, Ashh Blackwood, Vicky Modi, Natalie Rayner, Harry Sheasby, Nia Rees and Ethan Marescaux.

Bad Weather (12 July)

A play exploring the nature of violence and the possibility of redemption. Co-Directed by Bethany Holdsworth (PPA) AND Ciara Wright (LAMDA)

Appearing in 'Bad Weather' will be Meg Rose-Dixon, Amy Cotter, Dominic Hyam, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Louis Pieris & Madeleine Carter.

