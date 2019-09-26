Casting Announced For THE GREEN FAIRY at the Union Theatre

Lockwood Productions and Fools & Kings today announce the full company of The Green Fairy. Jack Sain directs Julie Atherton (Jo), Harry F Brown (Toby), Georgina Hellier (The Green Fairy), Emma Kinney (Wendy), David Perkins (Daniel) and Emma Whittaker (Young Jo). The Green Fairy opens at the Union Theatre on 4 November, with previews from 30 October, and runs until 23 November.

"Come into my world, for just a minute, and cast all your doubts aside..."

Tonight, Jo saw her daughter Wendy sing for the first time in the pub where she used to work - they don't seem to have a relationship. Jo doesn't seem to have a relationship with anyone really, and the Green Fairy wants to know where it all went wrong...

Memories start to surface of Jo's adolescence and early adulthood in 1990s London. Together, they explore Jo's relationship with her ex-girlfriend, ex-husband and eventually her daughter.

An ode to queer parenting and overcoming anxiety, The Green Fairy is an pub musical following one woman's struggle to take back control of her own life before it's too late.

Julie Atherton plays Jo. Her previous theatre credits include Mamma Mia! (Prince Edward Theatre), Pure Imagination (St James Theatre), Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith), Sister Act (UK tour), Avenue Q (Noël Coward Theatre), Tick, Tick... BOOM!, The Last 5 Years (Duchess Theatre), Fame (Aldwych Theatre/UK Tour), Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; Little by Little; Mrs Gucci (Arts Theatre), Tempting Fate (The Other Palace), Christmas in New York (Palace Theatre), The Grinning Man (Trafalgar Studios), West End Recast 2 (Phoenix Theatre), The Hired Man (Curve, Leicester), Thérèse Raquin (Finborough Theatre/Park Theatre), Lift (Soho Theatre), Ordinary Days (Finborough Theatre/Trafalgar Studios), The Opinion Makers (Derby Theatre), You'll Never Walk Alone (Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch), Just So, Out of this World (Chichester Festival Theatre), Once Upon a Time at the Adelphi (Liverpool Everyman) and Charlotte's Web (Polka Theatre). Television credits include Monty & Co, Pirates, Shakespeare and Hathaway, The Sound of Music Live, Otherworld, Barbara and Brainiacs.

Harry F Brown plays Toby. His previous theatre credits include The Band (UK tour) and Dogfight (Southwark).

Georgina Hellier plays The Green Fairy. Her previous theatre credits Dorothy (Bunker Theatre), Something to Tell You (Arcola Theatre) and The Buried Moon (Theatre Royal Winchester).

Emma Kinney plays Wendy. The Green Fairy marks her professional stage debut.

David Perkins plays Daniel. His previous theatre credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Menier Chocolate Factory), Spring Awakening (Transfer Productions), The Rose Tattoo, The Life of Galileo, Love's Labour's Lost, Coast of Utopia and The Voysey Inheritance (National Theatre). For film his credits include Laura's Star.

Emma Whittaker plays Young Jo. Her previous theatre credits include Chaplin - The Charlie Chaplin Story, The Snow Spider (UK tours) and Merlin's Apprentice (The Brewhouse Theatre, Taunton). For film her credits include How to Not Disappear Completely and Love Lost.

Jack Sain directs. His previous theatre credits include Beatrice di Tenda (Bel Canto Opera Festival), How I Learned to Drive (Southwark Playhouse), Four Play (The Old Vic) and Crossing Over (The Other Palace). He was the resident Assistant Director at The Donmar Warehouse in 2016, where his credits include Welcome Home, Captain Fox!, Elegy, Saint Joan, One Night In Miami, Limehouse and Faith Healer. Other assistant director credits include Killer Joe (Trafalgar Studios), Jonah and Otto (Park Theatre) and Present Laughter (Gate Theatre Dublin).





