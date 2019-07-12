Casting Announced For Stephen Daldry's Production Of AN INSPECTOR CALLS

PW Productions have announced the full cast of the UK and Ireland Tour of Stephen Daldry's seminal production of JB Priestley's classic thriller "AN INSPECTOR CALLS" which opens at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Friday 6 September 2019 before visiting Mayflower Theatre Southampton, Hull New Theatre, Theatre Severn Shrewsbury, King's Theatre Edinburgh, Oxford Playhouse, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Malvern Theatres, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Buxton Opera House, New Wimbledon Theatre, The Lowry Salford, Milton Keynes Theatre, Bradford Alhambra, Liverpool Playhouse, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Brighton Theatre Royal, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Cardiff New Theatre, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal, Yvonne Arnaud Guildford, Sheffield Lyceum, Sunderland Empire, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, The Orchard Theatre Dartford and Curve Leicester.

Liam Brennan will play 'Inspector Goole', Christine Kavanagh 'Mrs Birling', Jeff Harmer 'Mr Birling', Alisdair Buchan 'Gerald Croft', Chloe Orrock 'Sheila Birling', Ryan Saunders 'Eric Birling' and Diana Payne-Myers 'Edna'. The cast is completed by Michael Ross, Portia Booroff, Elissa Churchill and Jonathan Davenport.

Liam Brennan's theatre credits include "Richard III" and "Twelfth Night" at Shakespeare's Globe, and "Diary of a Madman" at The Gate, for which he was awarded Best Actor at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016.

Christine Kavanagh's National Theatre credits include "Man and Superman" and "Albert Speer" and the National Theatre UK Tour of "Hedda Gabler". Her West End credits include "The Importance of Being Earnest" at the Harold Pinter Theatre. With the Royal Shakespeare Company Christine has performed "Macbeth" and "Much Ado About Nothing". Her other credits include "A Doll's House", "Travesties", "She Stoops to Conquer" and "The Rivals".

Jeff Harmer's credits include playing 'Berrard' in the national tour of "Bird Song". His other theatre credits include "Fox on The Fairway", "Out Of Order", "Donkey's Years", "Romeo & Juliet" and "As You Like It".

Alisdair Buchan's West End credits include "Urinetown: The Musical" at the Apollo Theatre and St. James' Theatre and "Richard III" and "The Pride" both at Trafalgar Studios. His further credits include "Seanse" at The Other Palace, playing 'Sherlock Holmes' in the UK Tour of "Sherlock Holmes at the Crimson Cobbles" and the UK Tours of "Night Must Fall", "A Little History of the World", "The Importance of Being Earnest", "Someone Who'll Watch Over Me" and "The Lost World".

Chloe Orrock's credits include playing 'Sybil Vane' in "The Picture of Dorian Gray" and 'PC Abrahams'/'Nurse Davis' in "Too Much Punch for Judy" both Upstairs at the Gatehouse. Chloe has performed her new spoken word short play "Of Sirens and Other Monsters" at the Pleasance Theatre in Islington and the Brockley Jack Theatre.

Ryan Saunders' West End credits include playing 'Freddie Beanstock' in "Hobson's Choice" at the Vaudeville Theatre and "Sweet Bird of Youth" at the Old Vic. His further theatre credits include the UK Tours of "The Mousetrap", "The History Boys", "The Madness of George III", "Mrs Warren's Profession" and "Shards" and playing 'Clifford Bradshaw' in the English Theatre of Frankfurt production of "Cabaret".

Diana Payne-Myers' credits include "Strange Fish", "Boxes" and "Le dernier chaperon rouge".

Since 1992, Daldry's production of "AN INSPECTOR CALLS" has won a total of 19 major awards including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards. It has played to more than 4 million theatregoers worldwide and is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre's history.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, "AN INSPECTOR CALLS" is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home, shattering their peaceful family dinner party with his investigations into the death of a young woman.

JB Priestley's brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism's cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy.



"AN INSPECTOR CALLS" is directed by the world-renowned theatre and film director Stephen Daldry. Stephen's many theatre credits include "The Audience", "Skylight" and "Billy Elliot The Musical". His film credits include "The Hours", "The Reader" and "Billy Elliot", all of which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Director. Most recently he has directed several episodes of the Netflix smash hit series "The Crown", for which he is also Producer.

"AN INSPECTOR CALLS" is designed by Ian MacNeil, with music by Academy Award winning composer Stephen Warbeck and Lighting by Rick Fisher.





