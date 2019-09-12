Casting Announced For Soho Theatre's GOD'S DICE and SHUCK 'N' JIVE

Soho Theatre is pleased to announce casting for Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong and Simone Ibbett-Brown's Shuck 'n' Jive. Directed by Soho Theatre's Associate Director Lakesha Arie-Angelo, Olivia Onyehara (Jack Lear, Hull Truck) will take on the role of 'Simone' and Tanisha Spring (Caroline, or Change, Playhouse Theatre) will take on the role of 'Cassi' in this subversive debut play told with music, laughter and searing honesty.

Opera singer Simone very quickly discovered that London was not the BNP-free utopia she'd always dreamed of. Meanwhile, actress Cassi is bored battling it out for the illustrious roles of Sassy Friend, Spunky Slave, and Third Crack Whore From The Left at every audition. Desperate to be seen as they are, not as the colour of their skin, they decide to seize back control and write their own play. [This is that play].

Soho Theatre and Avalon are delighted to announce the full casting for the world premiere of David Baddiel's first original stage play God's Dice. The previously announced Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek and QI) will star in this electric tragicomedy about the power of belief and our quest for truth in a fractured world. Joining Alan will be Olivier Award nominee Alexandra Gilbreath (The Provoked Wife and Twelfth Night at RSC), Nitin Ganatra (BBC's EastEnders), Leila Mimmack (ITV's Home Fires and Debris at Southwark Playhouse) and Adam Strawford (The Plough and The Stars at Lyric Hammersmith).

