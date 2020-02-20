Casting Announced For Guildford Fringe's New Production Of Jim Cartwright's TWO

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company presents a new professional production of Jim Cartwright's gritty play, Two, at the Back Room of the Star Inn, Quarry Street, Guildford from Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 June 2020.

First performed in 1989 at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton, Two follows the simple concept of two actors playing fourteen different characters between them. The action is set entirely in the local pub - in this case, The Back Room of The Star Inn of course! The Landlord and Landlady's cheery greetings and friendly banter barely disguise their contempt for each other. Having met outside the pub when they were kids, they now own the place. During the course of the evening, assorted customers pass through and we are given a small snapshot into each of their lives. Two is storytelling at its best.

Laurie Duncan and Claire Marlein will play the Landlord and Landlady, respectively.

Laurie Duncan is best known for playing Callum Kane in Hollyoaks (Channel 4) from 2011-2013. Other screen roles include: Danny in Law & Order UK (ITV). Laurie's theatre roles include Kydd in Musical Boxes (The Rosemary Branch), Felix in Cougar and Peter in Cougar British Theatre Challenge (Brockley Jack).

Claire Marlein trained at the University of Cumbria. Her theatre roles include Eva Jackson in Absurd Person Singular (Theatre Row, NYC), Kelly in Gameplan, Rosie in Flatspin, Paige Petite in Roleplay (all for Lawrence Batley Theatre), Sandy in Keep The Change (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Rita in Educating Rita (UK Tour). Screen roles include Dollee in Venus, Veronica in The Day You Long For, Jenny Mirren in Fate.



Two is directed and produced by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup for Guildford Fringe Theatre Company. The production comes hot on the heels of Guildford Fringe's successful short tours of John Godber's multi-role plays Teechers and Bouncers.

To book tickets, visit www.GuildfordFringe.com or call the Box Office on 01483 361101. Age restrictions: 14+ Tuesday - Thursday (accompanied by an adult) and 18+ Friday - Saturday (due to the venue being a pub on a weekend).





