Casting Announced For FALLING IN LOVE AGAIN

It's 1936. News breaks that King Edward VIII is about to abdicate his throne in order to marry American divorcée, Wallis Simpson.

Marlene Dietrich - the most famous female movie star in the world - is in London to make a movie and wants to stop him.

On the night before the abdication, Marlene has her chauffeur drive her to Fort Belvedere, the King's country home, for an all nighter, during which she sings, dances, races a horse and plays the musical saw, all in an effort to seduce him. But will her efforts pay off?

With a deft charm and a wicked wit, Ron Elisha, author of the smash-hit 'The Soul of Wittgenstein' ('scintillating, subtle and intense' London Theatre1), pits love against duty in the ultimate meeting of the minds.

'Falling in Love Again' will get its UK premiere at the King's Head Theatre, 115, Upper Street, London N1 from 14 January - 8 February 2020

Press night: Thursday 16 January at 7pm.

Canadian-born Ashton Spear (Edward) has just wrapped filming lead role in feature film 'The Haunting of Margam Castle'.

Australian-German Ramona Von Pusch (Marlene Dietrich) was named Best Actress at the 2016 One-Reeler Short Film Competition in LA. Her stage roles include 'The Graduate' with Jerry Hall and Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' (sold out Australia and New Zealand tour).

Director Tama Matheson is Artistic Director of Poesis: Words and Music in London, and Artistic Director of the Brisbane Shakespeare Festival, in Australia.

Ron Elisha is a playwright based in Melbourne, Australia.

Website www.kingsheadtheatre.com

Box Office: 0207 226 8561





