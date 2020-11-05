Casting Announced For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Malthouse Theatre

The production will have a strictly limited run from Friday 11 December 2020.

Canterbury's 'Covid-Secure' production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will open, as planned, at the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury for a strictly limited run from Friday 11 December 2020 providing the national lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Boasting dazzling sets and costumes, side splitting comedy and catchy songs, the production will be written by Paul Tate and directed by award winning director Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner, lighting design by Pete Watts and sound design by Phil Wilson.

Full casting for the production is announced today and will feature pantomime legend Paul Tate as Dame Mona Lot, SINEAD KENNY as Belle, JONATHAN CARLTON as Prince Louis, Joe Kelly as Pierre A'Tights, Sophie Camble as Marie-Ann Toilette and Louise Young as Cherie Trifle. Completing the cast are MEGAN DABBS, KATIE LARBEY, AMELIA GRANA and AENEA GOULT.

BOOK WITH CONFIDENCE! If performances aren't able to take place due to the national lockdown, ticket holders will be offered a full refund!

The entire auditorium at the Malthouse Theatre has been made fully 'Covid-Secure' ensuring socially distanced seating and regular cleaning to ensure audience members safety is paramount. Performances will have no intermission and last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Tickets are available now from the Malthouse Theatre box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk with some performances already sold out!

