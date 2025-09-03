Cast and Creative Team Set For Tangle's Autumn Tour of JULIUS CAESAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tangle has announced the cast and creative team for its brand-new African-inspired adaptation of Julius Caesar – a high-energy production that drives through the power struggles and friendship betrayal at the heart of Shakespeare's greatest thriller.

Featuring a cast of five actors, the production introduces Samya De Meo and Roland Royal III in their professional stage debuts as Cassius/Portia/Calpurnia and Julius Caesar/Cinna/Octavius Caesar respectively, alongside Remiel Farai as Brutus, Yaw Osafo-Kantanka as Soothsayer, and John Pfumojena (who also composes the original music for the production) as Mark Antony.

Anna Coombs directs her precisely crafted adaptation with regular Tangle collaborators John Pfumojena (For Black Boys' Musical Director) whose original music is performed live on stage, and Set and Costume Designer Colin Falconer (Doctor Faustus). Collaborators joining the team include Choreographer Bawren Tavaziva (Boy's Khaya), Costume Associate Linda Mafuba (Bunker of Zion), Lighting Designer Joe Hornsby (The House Party), and Sound Designer Khalil Madovi (Two Gentlemen of Verona).

Anna Coombs said, “We are so excited to be introducing a brilliant team of actors and creative practitioners who span a vast range of cultures and heritages from across multiple continents. Julius Caesar will weave together their exceptional skills and experience in a vivid mix to tell this powerful story in a new and fresh way.”

TOUR DATES + VENUES

15 October: New College Swindon

16 October: Lighthouse, Poole

17 October: Bridport Arts Centre

18 October: Croscombe Village Hall (Take Art Rural Touring)

21 October: Brewhouse, Taunton

22 October: Braunton Academy (Beaford Arts Rural Touring)

24 October: The Exchange, Sturminster Newton (Artsreach Rural Touring)

25 October: The Pound, Corsham