Cast Set For the Premiere of New Musical SNAP! at the King's Head Theatre

Matteo Giambiasi, Hayley Maybury, Justine Marie Mead and Will Usherwood-Bliss will star in the premiere of SNAP! A New Musical. SNAP!, with Book, Music & Lyrics by David O'Brien, directed by Jack Storm, will play at King's Head Theatre in the main auditorium from 3rd -25th May with a press performance on 8th May at 9pm.

One snap can capture a moment… or change everything. In this bold and captivating new musical, the glamorous yet cut throat world of photography becomes the backdrop for a tangled web of ambition, passion, and deception.

When renowned photographer Max lands a major campaign, he pulls his assistant Sheila and an unsuspecting young model, Tom, into a high-stakes game of manipulation. Meanwhile, Tom's girlfriend Angela is left questioning everything when a single text threatens to tear their relationship apart...

As emotions blur and secrets come into focus, SNAP! takes audiences on a stylish, sharp-witted journey through love, betrayal, and the power of the perfect image.

Featuring an electrifying original score and razor-sharp storytelling, this thrilling musical will have you questioning - are we ever really in control of our own narrative?

Cast:

Matteo Giambiasi (Max) is a London-based Italian actor, singer and composer. His acting credits include: tick, tick… BOOM! (original Italian cast); Andrew Lippa's I Am Harvey Milk (Cadogan Hall). He recently debuted his own original musical, Just A Phase (Golden Goose Theatre).

Hayley Maybury (Angela) was recently seen in the Little Mix Show (UK tour). Other credits include playing one of the lead Divas in the immersive party show, Divas London; Meat/Oz in We Will Rock You! She also performed around the world with classical trio, Bella Popera.

Justine Marie Mead (Sheila) was most recently Fairy in Sleeping Beauty With One Little Prick (Union Theatre/UK Tour). Other credits include Ruth in My Mental Breakdown a Musical (Turbine Theatre), and she is a member of the 1940s trio The Siren Sisters.

Will Usherwood-Bliss (Tom) is a 2025 graduate from Guildford School of Acting. SNAP! is his professional debut.

Creative team:

Director - Jack Storm

Musical Director - Ian Duguid

Sound Designer - Richard Carter

Producer - Alistair Lindsay Entertainment

