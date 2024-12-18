Cast Set For World Premiere of Mark Jagasia's THE DOUBLE ACT at Arcola Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arcola Theatre has announced Nigel Cooke, Nigel Betts and Edward Hogg as the cast for The Double Act, a new play by Mark Jagasia, former national newspaper journalist turned playwright.

The second full length play from Jagasia, whose first play Clarion (starring Greg Hicks and Clare Higgins) was staged at Arcola and greeted with universal critical acclaim, The Double Act is a similarly sharp, gothic comedy - a tale of guilt, ambition and the ghosts of British show-business.

Billy Bash, who gloried in the title of Britain’s Third Most Offensive Comedian, refuses to admit he is in the twilight of his career, his brand of humour unchanged since his 80s double act with Clifford Biddle came crashing down. Billy went solo; Cliff went to prison. But now, the final night of Billy’s tour brings him to the decaying seaside resort of Saltmouth, to pay a visit to his former partner, a deranged recluse fixated on their distant heyday.

In Cliff's storm-lashed maisonette, truths from their shared past resurface, and the line between guilt, madness, and the supernatural blurs, spiraling into a darkly farcical nightmare.

Playing ‘Cliff’ is Nigel Cooke, whose theatre credits include roles at Shakespeare’s Globe, Donmar Warehouse and Liverpool Everyman, along with TV credits including The Crown and Luther. ‘Billy’ will be played by Nigel Betts, whose theatre credits include the RSC, National Theatre and the Almeida; along with extensive TV credits including Emmerdale, Downton Abbey and Eastenders. ‘Gulliver’ will be played by Edward Hogg, who has held roles at Shakespeare’s Globe, the RSC, National Theatre and the Young Vic, amongst others.

The Double Act will be directed by Oscar Pearce, who previously directed Possession (Sasha Hails), Great Apes, and Keith? (Pattrick Marmion), all at Arcola Theatre.

