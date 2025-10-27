Cast Set For World Premiere of HYSTERIA at The Golden Goose Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When 19th-century undercover journalist Nellie Bly feigns insanity to investigate the appalling conditions faced by patients in psychiatric asylums, her journey blurs the line between investigation and identification. As relationships develop, tempers fray, and systems of power are laid bare, Nellie struggles to remain objective when faced with the stories of Moll Flanders, Zelda Fitzgerald, Sylvia Plath and Marsha P. Johnson, as they highlight the systemic abuse women have received throughout history.

Hysteria is a haunting and politically charged play which examines the boundaries between madness and sanity, and who ultimately decides where these lie.

The cast features Amy Cash (Romeo & Juliet, Cambridge Shakespeare Festival; Mother Knows Best, Bread and Roses Theatre) as "Nellie Bly", Anna Coles (King Lear, LAMDA; The Way Of The World, LAMDA) as "Sylvia Plath", Georgia Grant (Godspell, St Albans Cathedral) as "Zelda Fitzgerald", Estelle Cousins (Belfast, Kenneth Branagh Company; 0.43%, Kiln Theatre) as "Moll Flanders", Tariyé Peterside (Dark Gallifrey: The War Master, Big Finish; The Way Old Friends Do, West End and UK Tour) as "Marsha P. Johnson" and Michali Dantes (First Date - A Comedy Musical, The Old Joint Stock Theatre; Jesus Christ Superstar, Watermill Theatre) as "Male Ensemble".

Hysteria is written by Alex Hart, directed by Emily Phillips and produced by Counterminers CIC. The creative team also includes Charlotte Hunter (Associate Director and Producer), Noga Gilboa and Alex Gray (Set and Costume Designers), Tom Beazley (Lighting Designer), and Martha Barrow (Sound Designer).