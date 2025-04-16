Cast Set For World Premiere of FLUMPS at Colchester's Mercury Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced the full cast and creative team for Essex playwright Emma Jo Pallett's debut full-length play Flumps. Flumps will run in the Mercury Theatre's Studio from 6-14 June.

The Mercury Original, in association with The Thelmas, will be brought to life by multi-award winning director and Artistic Director of The Thelmas, Madelaine Moore (Santi & Naz – Soho Theatre & National Tour, Son Of A Bitch – Southwark Playhouse & Summerhall), and follows young siblings Felicity and Harvey as they navigate sibling bonds and survival through this new dark comedy.

When their mother, struggling with drug addiction, abandons them in their caravan for the summer holidays, Felicity and Harvey must fend for themselves. To keep the gas topped up, the social worker at bay, and – most crucially – the marshmallow jar full, they hatch an unconventional plan to survive.

But as the summer heats up and their clever scheme starts to spiral out of control, they face a question far tougher than any they've encountered before: can they hold onto the summer – and each other – forever?

Emma Jo Pallett has been selected for a number of playwrights' programmes including the Mercury Theatre Playwrights' and the Menagerie Young Playwrights' cohort as well as The Mercury Creatives programme '24. In February '25, she was selected for an artist residency at METAL in Southend where she begun working on an exciting new ghost play. Other credits include: the top 10% of BBC Writersroom in 2023, shortlist for the ITV's Unique Voices Programme in 2024 and longlist for the RSC's 37 Plays Award.

Flumps marks the seventh show written by a Mercury Playwright and produced by the Mercury since 2021, with another two currently in development to be announced in the coming months. The Mercury have also committed to support another eight titles through research & development from writers on their talent development scheme, supported by Kenny Emson as their Literary Associate.

The cast of Flumps will consist of Jadie Rose Hobson (The Trial of Josie K – Unicorn Theatre, Call The Midwife - BBC) as Felicity and Robyn Holdaway (Layla in Netflix's Sex Education, AMC's Moonhaven) as Harvey.

Joining Moore on the creative team will be Mikayla Teodoro (The Jingleclaw – Birmingham Hippodrome, Garden of Words – Park Theatre, London & Stellar Ball, Tokyo) as Designer, William Hamilton Tighe (Fresh Knickers and a Gin and Tonic – Colchester Fringe Festval, Kin A New Musical – Theatro Technic) as Associate Designer, Megan Lucas (Lynn Faces – Summerhall & UK Tour, OUTPATIENT – Summerhall, Reading Rep & The Lowry) as Lighting Designer, Jess Mabel Jones (Fragments – Playground Theatre, Burnt Out In Biscuit Land – Touretteshero, UK Tour) for Movement & Puppetry.

Natasha Rickman, Artistic Director at the Mercury Theatre said, “We are delighted to be welcoming this exciting cast and creative team, as they bring the twists and turns of Emma's brilliant script to life. We knew Emma was a talent to watch after her journey through the Mercury Creatives playwrights programme, and can't wait to introduce audiences to this exciting, funny and moving new play, in association with The Thelmas.”

Emma Jo Pallett, Playwright said, “As a playwright from Essex, it's a dream come true to have my debut production staged at my favourite theatre in the region. The play explores the challenges of growing up in a low socio-economic background, in a world shaped by barriers and austerity – aiming to do so with warmth, humour and heart – so I really hope it resonates with local audiences. It's an absolute privilege to be working with such a talented team: Maddy is a phenomenal director and the perfect person to bring my dark comedy to life. Alongside her is an incredibly experienced creative team, who've brought so much innovation to the project already, as well as two brilliant actors who I can't wait to see in action.”

Madelaine Moore, Director and Artistic Director of The Thelmas said, “I'm delighted to be directing Emma's debut play. Flumps is such an exciting provocation as a piece of theatre, and a really funny, moving story of two brilliantly resourceful young people trying to support to each other through a hard time in their lives. It feels especially important to be telling this story right now as an example of how joy and playfulness can be the antidote to challenging situations.”

