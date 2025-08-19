Cast Set For UK Tour of INSIDE NO.9 STAGE/FRIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s Inside No.9 Stage/Fright. Pemberton and Shearsmith will once again star in the stage version of their award-winning BBC television comedy Inside No.9.

Joining Pemberton and Shearsmith on tour and reprising their West End roles are Rebecca Bainbridge, Mark Extance, Gaby French, Miranda Hennessy, Bhav Joshi and Toby Manley. Sarah Moyle and Sophie Suddaby complete the cast for this 13-week tour.

Starting in Bromley on 5 September, Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright visits theatres across the UK including Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Canterbury, Birmingham, Manchester, Woking, Hull, Oxford, Stoke and Liverpool, Edinburgh, before heading back to Birmingham where the tour ends on 6 December. Tickets are on sale now from InsideNo9onStage.com.

Nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award this year in the Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play category, Stage/Fright features comedic, spooky and dramatic moments as fans of the BBC TV show have come to expect, with some familiar characters and stories mixing with brand new material.

The ninth, and final, season of the BAFTA award winning BBC TV series was screened last year to huge critical acclaim and is now available on BBC iPlayer.