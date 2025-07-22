Cast Set For UK Tour of BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the live stage show Bluey’s Big Play returns to the UK and Ireland, featuring Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad, a talented company of actors and puppeteers has been announced for the Olivier Award-nominated production. The tour will run from October 2025 until August 2026.

Bringing the title role of Bluey to life are Shakira Alleyne (Hey Duggee / Bluey’s Big Play UK & Ireland Tour), Shea Ellen Roberts (To the Moon and Back / Captain Birdbrains Birthday) and Laura Wingrove (The Stranger Things Experience / Girl Scouts vs Aliens). Starring as Bingo are Shanaye Flanagan (Bluey’s Big Play, International Tour / Smurfs Live on Stage, CBeebies & Friends-It’s Party Time!), recent graduate Reanne Hewitt, and Tess Oliver (Bluey’s Big Play UK & Ireland/Europe Tour).

Taking on the role of Dad are Adam Ryan (Bluey’s Big Play UK& Ireland /Europe Tour, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show), Aarod Vawser (Bluey’s Big Play Australia, US, UK & Ireland & Europe), and Rhys Wild (Zog Live UK Tour). Sharing the role of Mum are Miroe Fuches (Bluey’s Big Play UK & Ireland / International Tour, The Wizard of Oz), Olivia Rainbow (The Paddington Bear Experience, Thor the Walrus), and Evie Whybrow (The Jungle Book, Magic at the Musicals). With Helena Mitchell (Milkshake Live, The Dinosaur Show), who also joins as Off-Stage Swing.

The tour opens on 25 October and will continue to visit 32 venues across the UK and Ireland until August 2026. It will also play the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for the festive season from 18 December to 11 January.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family. The critically acclaimed stage show has captivated audiences of all ages, with the much-loved Bluey and her family delighting fans with an unforgettable live theatrical experience.

“'Expect full chair dancing and shrieks of joy'” Broadway World ★★★★★

“Puppy puppets’ sweet show sets tails wagging” The Guardian

Since premiering in Australia, Bluey’s Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe Singapore, South Africa and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

Ben Hatton, Senior Vice President, Arts & Entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor said “We are delighted to announce this hugely talented cast, many who have worked on Bluey’s Big Play before, to bring the much-loved Heeler's to life for audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can’t wait for the tour to open this Autumn!”

Bluey’s Big Play is a delightful treat for families, featuring the original voices from the beloved TV series, including the instantly recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum. Based on an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and featuring music by series composer Joff Bush, this live adaptation is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. This is Bluey, For Real Life.