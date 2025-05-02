Cast Set For UK Premiere of THE WHITE CHIP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ed Coleman (I AM HANNAH, C4), Mara Allen (MACBETH, Shakespeare's Globe) and Ashlee Irish (HELLO, DOLLY!, London Palladium) will star in the UK premiere of THE WHITE CHIP, written, autobiographically, by Sean Daniels, directed by Matt Ryan, at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

The UK premiere, which runs from 9th July - 16th August (Press Night Friday 11th July), is produced by Danielle Tarento and Tony Award winning actress Annaleigh Ashford.

Despite spending more time drunk than sober, Steven McAlister (Coleman) has managed to graduate from college, create an extremely successful theatre group, get married, and thrive in a dream job at one of the most prestigious regional theatres in the United States.

Sure, it's gratifying to go to an AA meeting where they reward you with a white chip token just for showing up, but does he really have a problem? Even with an ailing father, a marriage on the rocks, and his professional life careening out of control, Steven has a carefully constructed balancing act that keeps it all together - until it all falls apart.

Told with humour, honesty, and compassion, The White Chip is about living with addiction and coming alive through recovery.

