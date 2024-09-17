Cast Set For THE UNGODLY at Southwark Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Red Rose Chain has announced the cast for Joanna Carrick’s critically accliaimed The Ungodly, which receives its London premiere at Southwark Playhouse this autumn.

Set on the Stour estuary in the village of Mistley in the turbulent world of mid-seventeenth century England, The Ungodly tells the true story of Susan Edwards, the stepsister of the self-proclaimed Witchfinder General, Matthew Hopkins, living in a society torn apart by civil war and religious fervour. In her search for clarity and truth, whilst surrounded by suspicion, intolerance, grief and hysteria, Susan finds herself drawn into a fanatical movement - a movement in which terrible actions not only seem justifiable but to the perpetrator, become natural, necessary and even noble.

The Ungodly tells the origin story of the witch hunts which spread through England and America from 1645. It is a story set in a fractured and polarised society, a tale that reverberates down the centuries to the world of today.

Written and directed by critically acclaimed playwright and Artistic Director of Red Rose Chain, Joanna Carrick, The Ungodly runs from 23 October to 17 November at Southark Theatre Borough , following its return to Avenue Theatre, Ipswich from 3 to 19 October. The cast comprises Nadia Jackson (Shakesqueer – Rosalie and Juliet – Little Attic Productions, The Paddington Bear Experience - Immersive Octopus/Selladoor) as Susan Edwards, Rei Mordue (Macbeth - Theatre in the Forest, Private Lives - The Avenue, Ipswich) as Rebecca West,Christopher Ashman (Laura’s Star - Lyric Hammersmith, Twelfth Night - Theatre in the Forest) as Richard Edwards and Vincent Moisy (The Winter’s Tale, A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Theatre in The Forest) as Matthew Hopkins.

Joanna Carrick is celebrated for her historical plays including Fallen In Love (Tower of London – “you fail to answer this summons to the Tower at your peril. It’s a real coup” Dominic Cavendish, Telegraph) and Put Out The Lights (Avenue Theatre – “I think I will be haunted by this play” 5*s, Libby Purves, TheatreCat).

Comments