Cast Set For SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SHOUT! the Mod Musical will return to London this summer in an all-new production running at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in Highgate Village from 25 June – 20 July 2025. Casting has now been announced!

Joining the cast are Gabrielle Cummins (Ghost the musical) as Yellow Girl, Isabella Mason (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Red Girl, Lauren Allan (Tina) as Green Girl, Lauren Bimson (Top Hat) as Orange Girl, Madeleine Doody (Grease) as Blue Girl and Sophie Ingoldsby, making her professional debut as Super Swing.

Featuring over 30 hits from the 1960s including ‘You’re My World’, ‘Downtown’, ‘Son of a Preacher Man’, ‘These Boots are made for Walkin’’ and ‘I Only Want to be with You’, SHOUT! bursts onto the stage with colour, glitz and energy.

The production will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner, musical direction by Gabrielle Ball, lighting design by Jack Hathaway and sound design by Phil Wilson.

Journey back to 1960s London tracking the lives of five women as they come of age in this psychedelic, eye-popping, fun-filled musical comedy, which will make you want to throw your head back and SHOUT!

Comments