Cast Set For Ronnie Larsen's HAPPY ENDING at Waterloo East Theatre

Producer Adam Roebuck has announced the cast for Ronnie Larsen's Happy Ending. Ronnie Larsen directs Jimmy Essex (Andrew) and Billy Walker (Mr Miller). After sell-out seasons in the US, the acclaimed play will transfer to Waterloo East Theatre for a strictly limited 4-week run. The production opens on 30 September, with previews from 27 September, and runs until 26 October.

Ronnie Larsen's Happy Ending invites audiences into the private world of Andy, a gay massage therapist whose routine is upended by the arrival of an unexpected client. This provocative comedy-thriller unpacks all in an encounter where nothing is quite as it seems.

Mr. Miller, a seemingly straight Trump supporter with a mysterious agenda. As the session unfolds, tensions rise, secrets surface, and what begins as a routine appointment spirals into something far more unpredictable.

Packed with razor-sharp wit, provocative twists, and a seductive dose of suspense, Happy Ending keeps you guessing until the very last moment— because every good massage includes a happy ending... or does it?

Ronnie Larsen's writing credits include All Male Peep Show, 3 Card Stud, Charlie the Sex Addict, An Evening with Divine, PrEP'd, 10 Naked Men, Grindr Mom, Truck Stop Sally's Sex Party, Daniel's Husband and The Timekeepers. His director credits include The Sound of Music (Richardson Park, Wilton Manors) and Making Porn (Wilton Theater Factory). His work as a producer includes six Off-Broadway productions, among them The Actors (Theatre Row, New York), which he wrote and starred in. He has also produced internationally in Canada, Australia, Italy and the UK. His productions have received 17 Carbonell nominations, winning four Carbonell Awards and three Silver Palm Awards.

Jimmy Essex plays Andrew. His theatre credits include GHBoy (Charing Cross Theatre). His television credits include, as a series regular, Adam Donovan in Hollyoaks, The Sandman and Trailblazers; and for film, A Dark Path.

Billy Walker plays Mr Miller. His theatre credits include Joan Collins Blocked me on Twitter (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Men in Suits, Spoon River Movie Mash-Up (Playhouse West, LA), Frigid Bitches (Sidewalk Studio Theater, LA), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The Big Girls Night Out (UK tours). His television credits include Nepotista and Linda Evans is my Spirit Animal; and for film, Bleed Like Me, Psycho Therapy, ReBroken, Pieces and Night Shift.