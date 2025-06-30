Cast Set For NO SUCH THING AS WOLVES at Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musical Theatre department have announced the cast and creative team for No Such Thing as Wolves, a brand-new musical adventure from two of the writers behind Horrible Histories.

The cast includes Faye Campbell (Hamnet, All New Adventures of Peter Pan) as Hettie Hedgehog, Matthew Rutherford (The Buddy Holly Story, Mamma Mia!) as Harry Hedgehog, Beth Gourlay (Dick Whittington, Cinderella) as Sydney Squirrel, Elinor Peregrin (Pericles & Macbeth) as Woofy and Oliver Sidney (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Oliver!) as Wiffy. The fun-filled musical will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026.

Stage Debut Award-winning director, Emily Ling Williams (Director), will be joining the already announced Gerard Foster (Book and Lyrics), and Richie Webb (Music and Lyrics), the writers behind some of the greatest children's TV shows of all time. Emily directed an adaptation of the best-selling children's book Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts; the show was nominated for an Off West End Award for Best Production.

Joining the creative team are: Hannah Sibai (Set and Costume Designer), Arielle Smith (Choreographer), Alex Beetschen (Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator), Pearson Casting (Casting Director), Deirdre O'Halloran (Dramaturg), James Ashfield (Producer), Finlay Carroll (Assistant Producer), Callie Barter (Stage One Trainee Producer), Christopher Ball (Production Manager), Jasper Mattel (Deputy Stage Manager). Full creative team is to be announced.

No Such Thing as Wolves follows the story of Hettie Hedgehog, who is ready to hibernate – until her new friend, Sydney Squirrel, convinces her to throw a party instead. But when two mysterious guests arrive with great big ears and pointy teeth, things get paws-itively wild.

The family-friendly musical is for everyone aged three and over and packed full of catchy songs, hilarious moments and memorable characters and family fun.

No Such Thing as Wolves is the second show in Birmingham Hippodrome's My First Musical series, following last year's 5-star hit The Jingleclaw, written by Robyn Grant and Tim Gilvin.

Deirdre O'Halloran, Head of New Musical Theatre at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We are thrilled to have assembled this stellar team of West Midlands and national talent, that will bring Richie and Gerard's fantastic story to life in the Patrick Studio this December. Under the leadership of the wonderful Emily Ling Williams, this is sure to be an excellent production, providing our youngest audiences with plenty of laughter, fun and catchy tunes this winter! We can't wait for you to meet Hettie Hedgehog and her friends!”

No Such Thing as Wolves will play at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Saturday 6 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026.

