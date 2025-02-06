Cast Set For McNicol Ballet Collective's Tour of HERE AND NOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



McNicol Ballet Collective has announced the cast of eight international dancers who come together for its fifth anniversary programme, Here & Now, at Hull City Hall on 29 March, the Royal Academy of Music, London on 5 April and Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds on 12 April.

Performing in this celebratory mixed bill is Gabriel Arango (Ballet Pensecola), Winnie Dias (Hamburg Ballet), Laura Flugel (Opera Wroclaw), Theo Greenfield (Joffrey Studio Company), Hamish Longley (English National Ballet), Giulia Neri (Tulsa Ballet), Casey Nokomis Pereira (Viviana Durante Company) and James Stephens (Royal Danish Ballet).

Here & Now features the world premiere of Liquid Life set to a new score composed by Jeremy Birchall and performed live, with costumes by British designer Louise Flanagan, innovative lighting by Yaron Abulafia, and dramaturgy by Lou Cope. This new work continues McNicol Ballet Collective's commitment to creating new ballet-based works that celebrate the relationship between movement and music.

The programme also features highlights from McNicol Ballet Collective's previous works, including Moonbend, set to the music of visionary pop artist Perfume Genius; Of Silence, an exploration of hope and belonging inspired by the compositions of Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks, with live music performed by the VOCES8 Scholars choral ensemble*; and a revised version of Bates Beats, an exuberant display of the dancers' strength and artistry set to music by Mason Bates.

Ahead of the performances McNicol Ballet Collective will offer a chance to explore the creative process of preparing a new ballet with an exclusive insight event at the Royal Academy of Dance on 26 March, featuring a working rehearsal followed by a Q&A with Andrew McNicol and composer Jeremy Birchall.

Founded by Andrew McNicol, “one of the UK's most talented young choreographers” (Bachtrack), McNicol Ballet Collective is committed to creating new and collaborative work with an inspiring collective of artists. The company commissions adventurous contemporary ballets, innovative dance films and meaningful education projects – strengthening its connection to dance and each other.

In 2023 McNicol Ballet Collective presented its second programme, Devotions, to critical acclaim at the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre and on tour in North East England. 2024 saw the company perform at Latitude Festival and deliver a week-long creative residency for emerging choreographers and composers. Andrew's vision is to create an enduring and distinct repertoire that will excite audiences, empower artists, and explore the full potential of contemporary ballet today.

Here & Now is supported by The Linbury Trust, Foyle Foundation and Garfield Weston Foundation, I AM Fund and the Arts Council England. Liquid Life is made possible thanks to a Made in Hull residency, at Hull New Theatre, where MBC is associate company.

Tour Dates

Hull City Hall

Saturday 29 March

2.30pm & 7.30pm

Royal Academy of Music, London

Saturday 5 April

2.30pm & 7.30pm

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds

Saturday 12 April

7.30pm

