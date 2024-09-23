Cast Set For LITTLE PIECE OF YOU at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all star cast has been announced ahead of the European Premiere of the brand new original musical Little Piece of You - An Atypical Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Laneon Thursday 31 October and Friday 1 November 2024. Tickets are on sale now at lwtheatres.co.uk.

Soul singer, author, presenter and actress Mica Paris will play the role of Shannon. Mica has released eight albums across four decades including her debut album So Goodfeaturing the hit singles My One Temptation and Where Is the Love. Mica has hosted, acted and appeared in numerous TV shows including Loose Women, Eastenders and Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on stage in productions including Fame - The Musical.

Triple Olivier award winner David Bedella will play the role of Ethan. David has received wide acclaim for his many stage appearances including featured roles in Jerry Springer: The Opera, The Rocky Horror Show, In The Heights, and & Juliet.

Star of the breakout hit new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Dujonna Gift will play the role of Britt. Soon to be seen in the major live action movie of Disney’s Snow White, Dujonna has also appeared in Hamilton and Motown: The Musical.

Little Piece of You is penned by rock prodigy and exciting new talent, Kjersti Long, who will also star in the production in the role of Sydney Hill. Now aged 17, Kjersti began to write the music for the show at just 14, the production will mark her European debut for both writing and performing.

The concert performances at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane are a first look opportunity for London audiences to witness this brand new work from an acclaimed rising new star.

Immerse yourself in the poignant and electrifying world of Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical in Concert. This groundbreaking production intertwines raw family drama with the dynamic pulse of modern rock and pop. Follow Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles and embark on a transformative journey. Together, they shatter the silence that has long held them back and step into a future of hope and resilience.

The full creative team is; Book Writer: Melissa Leilani Larson, Music & Lyrics: Kjersti Long and Jeremy Long, Additional Lyrics: Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Wendy Parr, Paul Moak, Hunter Wolfe Co-Directors: Jennifer Tang, Joshua Long, Associate Director: Shelby Noelle Gist, Musical Supervisor: Katy Richardson, Musical Director: Lauren Hopkinson, Set Designer: Justin Williams, Lighting Designer: Tim Oliver, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Costume Designer: Elin Steele, Orchestrator and Arrangements: Zach Hansen, Orchestra: London Musical Theatre Orchestra, Co-Choreographers: Jess Williams, Jonnie Riordan, Set Design US Consultant: Brad Shelton, Dramaturg: Janine Sobeck Knighton, Casting Director: Pearson Casting, CSM: Rachael Downey, DSM: Sorcha Doherty, ASM: Sammie Richards, Production Manager: Pete Kramer. General Management is by Carter Dixon McGill Productions.

The full Production Team is; Lead Producer: Visionary entrepreneur Jeremy Long, Executive Producer: Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning producer of iconic Broadway shows and co-founder of Broadway Records/founder and President of Center Stage Records Van Dean, Producer: The team behind Broadway and London sensations including Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, and Dear England 42nd.Club and Assistant to Executive Producer: Tony-Nominated producer with extensive experience in theatre production and management Talia Hankin.

Little Piece of You was developed at Creekside Theater Group under the title Relative Space.

