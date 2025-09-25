Cast Set For Jamie Armitage's A GHOST IN YOUR EAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HFH Productions and Hampstead Theatre have announced the cast for the world premiere of Jamie Armitage’s A Ghost in Your Ear - Armitage directs George Blagden and Jonathan Livingstone.

The production opens at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs on 8 January 2026, with previews from 6 December and running until 24 January.

Jamie Armitage said today, “It is a true privilege to have George and Jonathan as the cast to bring this new horror play to life. They are actors I’ve admired for a long time, and their brilliance as story-tellers will be essential to guide the audience through this headphone horror show. I am so excited for everyone to experience their thrilling performances which will be enhanced by the innovative sound design from Ben and Max Ringham, so that the horror can be whispered right into the audience’s ears. It should be a horrifying delight!”

An actor arrives late at a sound studio for a last-minute job that he is yet to see the script for: an audiobook recording of a particularly chilling ghost story. But as the evening progresses, the horrors start to escape the pages of the story, and haunt the studio itself...

A Ghost In Your Ear is the new play from Jamie Armitage, the writer/director of 2024 sell-out hit An Interrogation. Made in collaboration with Ben and Max Ringham (ANNA, National Theatre and Blindness, Donmar Warehouse).

Using binaural sound technology, the audience wears headphones so they are immersed in the terrifying auditory world of the show.

Health warning: this play is intentionally looking to scare its audience. If you are of a nervous disposition, then caution is advised…