Cast Set For GOLDILOCKS at Milton Keynes Theatre

Earlier this year, it was announced that pantomime legend Brian Conley will return to Milton Keynes Theatre to lead this year’s panto cast in the magical circus-themed Goldilocks and the Three Bears from Sat 6 Dec 2025 - Sun 11 Jan 2026.

Milton Keynes Theatre announced further casting for their circus spectacular. Following their success last year in Bristol, and back for another season together in Milton Keynes, Brian will once again be joined on-stage by his daughter, Lucy Conley, who stars as Goldilocks along with renowned dame David Robbins as Dame Betty Barnum, panto baddie Phil Corbitt as Baron Von Blackheart, and magician Phil Hitchcock as The Magical Mysterioso.

Lucy Conley began her professional career at the age of 12, starring as Tommy Cooper’s daughter alongside David Threlfall and Amanda Redman in ITV’s Tommy Cooper: Not Like That, Like This. With a lifelong passion for comedy, she went on to win gold at the Destination Imagination Comedy Improv UK Nationals in 2018 at just 16 years old. Her pantomime credits include Goldilocks and the Three Bears (Richmond Theatre, 2022 and Bristol Hippodrome, 2024) and Cinderella (Milton Keynes Theatre, 2023). Outside of pantomime season, Lucy performs regularly at Brasserie Zédel’s Crazy Coqs in Piccadilly Circus, delighting audiences with jazz and stand-up comedy.

David Robbins trained in stage management with a focus on wardrobe and prop-making, later touring as a puppeteer with Dragon Island and directing the Dab Hand Puppet Company. His credits include Whistle Down the Wind, Doctor Dolittle, The Rocky Horror Show, Goodbye Mr Chips, and work with Chichester Festival Theatre, Thorpe Park, and P&O Cruises. A seasoned Dame, he has played roles including Sarah the Cook, Dotty Dolittle, and spent 12 seasons as an Ugly Sister with Martin Ramsdin. He now regularly appears as Dame across the UK and designs all his own costumes and wigs, also working year-round as a professional wig maker.

Phil Corbitt’s stage career spans UK and international tours, with roles in Hamlet, The Tempest, A Streetcar Named Desire, Much Ado About Nothing, and Twelfth Night. He has worked extensively across major regional theatres including Northern Stage, Storyhouse Chester, and the Theatre Royal Newcastle. His credits range from Kinky Boots and Brassed Off to The Hired Man and Macbeth. On screen, Phil has appeared in Vera, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, and films including Peterloo and Almost Married.

Phil Hitchcock is a celebrated magician and illusionist with an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Known for his captivating performances that blend mesmerising illusions with a touch of humour, Hitchcock has enthralled audiences around the globe. He made his breakthrough stateside when he was asked to perform for Siegfried and Roy at the renowned Tropicana in Las Vegas. He has since been crowned the British Magical Grand Prix champion and was recently flown out to Disneyland to appear alongside Diana Ross.

Also joining the cast, direct from Zippo’s Circus, will be The Timbuktu Tumblers. The acrobatic team from Kenya delight audiences with their skill, infectious personality, and their almost superhuman strength, and they have become firm pantomime favourites. Following their appearance in Peter Pan at Newcastle Theatre Royal, they were delighted to be the recipients of the ‘Best Speciality Act Award’ at The Great British Pantomime Awards. They continued their success in Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome, then again in Peter Pan at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Robinson Crusoe at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth and Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Bristol Hippodrome.

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre, said:

“Two years ago, audiences adored the on-stage chemistry and comedy banter between panto legend Brian Conley and his daughter Lucy, so we are beyond thrilled to be once again welcoming back not one but two members of the Conley family for this year’s festive season!

David Robbins, Phil Corbett, Phil Hitchcock, and the rest of this fantastic cast will ensure there is a perfect mix of speciality circus acts and traditional panto fun: all the ingredients we need for Goldilocks and the Three Bears to be the greatest panto on earth!”

For five weeks only, Milton Keynes Theatre will be transformed into a sensational circus, where everything is possible, and anything could (and will) happen. This festive extravaganza will be packed with riotous comedy, extraordinary special effects, hair-raising stunts, and awe-inspiring circus acts!

Goldilocks’ circus is under threat from an evil rival circus owner and, with the help of their circus friends, they’re battling to rescue their Big Top from ruin. Will they succeed? All seems lost, until three brilliant bears join the gang…

Roll up, roll up to see panto join the circus, and be swept away by a pantomime spectacular that’s just right!