Cast Set For FRAGMENTS OF US at Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

A powerful new outdoor production will be presented by Talawa, the UK’s leading Black British theatre company, as part of the 30th anniversary of Greenwich+Docklands International Festival. The full cast and creative team have now been announced for Fragments of Us, developed with London-based Black British contemporary dance company FUBUNATION and theatre and live art practitioner Sonia Hughes. Blending movement and spoken word, Fragments of Us brings Black voices and lived experiences to the forefront in an engaging and intimate story.

The cast comprises: Seyi Falas (Cleopatra’s Antony, Theatre Peckham; RUSH, Almeida Theatre) who is a London-born actor, spoken word artist and singer; Cudjoe Asare (The Son, Duke of York’s Theatre; Britannia, Sky TV), an actor of Ghanian heritage; Michael Hooke-Tappin who has six years of experience in ballet and contemporary dance, with his styles combining hip-hop, popping and krump; and Isaac Ouro-Gnao (It Begins In Darkness, Seke Chimutengwende; The Burnt City, Punchdrunk), a Togolese-British multidisciplinary artist, who has worked with renowned choreographers and companies including Punchdrunk. Completing the cast is Eliezer Gore, a Zimbabwean born poet, theatre maker and facilitator who is currently a Roundhouse resident artist.

Michael Buffong, Artistic Director of Talawa comments, Drawing on personal lived experiences, this piece delves into the relationships black men have with each other and with the world. Having been part of Talawa’s creative pipeline and commissioning model since 2020, the development process for this work has included access to the Talawa Studio and team, providing a supportive space for the lead artists to test out and develop their ideas and unearth their perspectives on pleasure, love, family, memory, safety, joy and life.

Joining FUBUNATION and Sonia Hughes’ creative process is award-winning costume and set designer, Rosie Elnile (Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s Globe; Our Town, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), who was an Associate Artist at The Gate Theatre. Sound designer, Mwen (Sonder(s), The Roundhouse) has been working creatively with sound as an artist, producer, composer, musician and DJ for a number of years and his productions have received airplay on outlets including BBC Radio 1.

Throughout this poignant and joyful outdoor performance, the cast of Black performers reveal fragments of their individual stories, from moments of love and joy to struggle and loss – all of which resonate deeply within the collective human experience. Fragments of Us epitomises themes of resilience, identity, and heartfelt vulnerability and aims to create work that addresses big ideas, whilst still allowing audiences to be close to the action.

Bringing the stunning outdoor performance to life with a blend of Hip Hop and African styles, dancers will engage in spontaneous interactions with audience members. Opening an intimate dialogue for chosen participants to reflect on their own personal stories and connections, Fragments of Us presents a powerful balance between the personal and the communal.

This early showing at GDIF offers a powerful first preview of what will later be developed into a full-length work. With infinite experiences to be shared, Fragments of Us and its combination of rhythmic beats and soulful expressions platforms individual stories and celebrates the strength of brotherhood through a unique lens – one which reflects the collective history that shapes today’s identities.