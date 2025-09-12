Cast Set For Darlington Hippodrome's GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS Panto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The four main stars of this year’s Darlington Hippodrome pantomime – Goldilocks and the Three Bears – officially launched the panto season with a visit to the venue in full costume.

Brendan Cole, who headlines the show as The Evil Ringmaster, Baron Von Bolshoi, is a dancer, choreographer, producer, and entertainer best known as one of the original professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. Since the show’s launch in 2004, he appeared in every series until 2017, becoming a household name thanks to his dazzling choreography, charismatic performances, and famously fiery exchanges with the judges.

Josh Benson is known and loved in Darlington as one of the most energetic panto comics to take the Hippodrome stage. As a cabaret entertainer, Josh has performed at the Leeds City Varieties Music Hall, London’s Charing Cross Theatre, and the Phoenix Arts Club. He is also a regular at the incomparable Brick Lane Music Hall. Josh has previously appeared as the panto comic at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, York Theatre Royal, Brick Lane Music Hall, and Halifax’s Victoria Theatre.

Jamie Jones trained as an actor and graduated from Staffordshire University with a First-Class Honours degree in Musical Theatre. Alongside performing on stage, he is also a keen writer and director for various production companies across the UK. His scripts have been performed to great acclaim, with new titles being regularly added to his growing repertoire. Throughout the year, Jamie designs and creates all his own costumes for the upcoming pantomime season, adding fabulous new pieces to his ever-expanding and glamorous wardrobe.

Taziva-Faye Katsande is currently in her third year of training at Bird College Conservatoire of Dance and Musical Theatre but is no stranger to the professional stage. Taziva-Faye’s theatre credits include Princess Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk in Horsham last year, Alice in Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre in the West End, Annie in the UK tour of Annie and Tallulah in the UK tour of Bugsy Malone. Taziva-Faye is truly looking forward to playing the role of Goldilocks in Darlington.

For four weeks only Darlington Hippodrome will be transformed into a sensational circus, where everything is possible, and anything could (and will) happen. This festive extravaganza is packed with riotous comedy, extraordinary special effects, hair-raising stunts and international circus acts!

So… roll up, roll up to see panto join the circus, and be swept away by a pantomime spectacular that’s just right. Goldilocks and the Three Bears will run at Darlington Hippodrome from Fri 5 – Wed 31 Dec 2025.