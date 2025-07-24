Cast Set For COVEN at the Kiln Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kiln Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Coven. The world premiere new musical has music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning Daisy Chute with Rebecca Brewer, book by Rebecca Brewer and is directed by Olivier Award winner Miranda Cromwell. The run at Kiln Theatre has been extended by popular demand, now running 31 October – 20 December 2025 (Press Night: Tuesday 11 November).

Cromwell directs Allyson Ava-Brown (Nell/Elizabeth), Rachel Barnes (Ensemble), Gabrielle Brooks (Jenet), Shiloh Coke (Frances/Alizon), Rosalind Ford (King James / Ensemble), Penny Layden (Martha/Judge), Holly Mallett (Ensemble), Lauryn Redding (Rose), Kathryn Tindall (Ensemble), Diana Vickers (Edmund/Covell), Jacinta Whyte (Maggie), and Jennifer Whyte (Keys).

The creative team includes Miranda Cromwell - Director, Jasmine Swan - Set and Costume Designer, Zeynep Kepekli - Lighting Designer, Helen Atkinson - Sound Designer, Jennifer Whyte - Musical Supervisor, Shelley Maxwell – Choreographer, Laura Cubitt - Puppetry Director, Rosie Pearson for Pearson Casting CDG – Casting Director, Tom Wright – Dramaturg, Hazel Holder - Voice Coach

Amit Sharma, Artistic Director & CEO of Kiln Theatre, said: “Coven is unlike anything we’ve staged at Kiln before! With this phenomenal cast on stage along with an incredible creative team, Coven is a real celebration of female-led storytelling, live music, and theatrical magic. We’re so proud to premiere it here with our brilliant producing partners and, with the extension announced too, can’t wait to share it with audiences this autumn!”

Rebecca Brewer and Daisy Chute said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with such an incredible cast and creative team. The two of us feel so lucky to see the show brought to life by such a richly talented coven.”

Miranda Cromwell, Director, said: “I am thrilled to share the cast and creative team for Coven. This is a Coven of extraordinarily talented women who are reclaiming this incredible slice of history and exploring the legacy it holds today. It is such an honour to be at the helm of the world premiere of this brand-new musical and I'm so excited to watch it come to life with an audience on the stage of Kiln Theatre.”



A Kiln Theatre production in association with Kindred Partners and Eilene Davidson Productions

COVEN

book by Rebecca Brewer

music & lyrics by Rebecca Brewer and Daisy Chute

directed by Miranda Cromwell

31 October – 20 December 2025

Press Night: Tuesday 11 November, 7pm

A scorching new musical

Based on England’s most notorious witch trials

1612. Pendle, Lancashire. A witch hunt is raging and a 9-year-old Jennet accuses her own family of witchcraft. 21 years later, she finds herself imprisoned, surrounded by the most feared women in town. As the accuser becomes the accused, Jennet must confront a 250-year legacy of witchcraft and the dark secrets of her own past. As she listens to the shocking stories of the women around her, Jennet’s faith begins to crumble.

Olivier Award-winning director Miranda Cromwell joins forces with Grammy award-winning Daisy Chute alongside Rebecca Brewer. A thrilling new musical combining uplifting anthems and powerful melodies in a fresh reinterrogation of the true story of the Pendle Witch Trials. With power in their veins and the earth beneath their feet, 13 women rise above the forces that seek to silence them.

Join the coven. The trial begins.