Cast Revealed for BABYFACE at Storyhouse Queer Festival 2026

Casting has been announced for work-in-progress performances of BABYFACE – THE FIERCE WRESTLING MUSICAL, written by Seiriol Davies. The cast includes James Ifan (Kinky Boots), Rex Hayes (To Kill A Mockingbird, Ted Lasso), Genesis Lynea (Six original cast, Sylvia, Dr. Who, Death in Paradise) and Iestyn Arwel. Also joining the cast are musical theatre performers Cadi Mullane, Nic Myers and Elis Myers-Sleight, who are joined by professional wrestlers Nightshade, KM Lane, Cassius The Neon Explosion and Darcy Stone.

The work-in-progress performances will be presented at Storyhouse, Chester on Wednesday 11 February 2026, as part of Storyhouse Queer festival. Tickets are from £15 and on sale now.

BABYFACE is the rags-to-spandex story of two tender queer souls from Rhyl, climbing the ranks of an industry where selling your persona is everything. Gruff wants to be a poet but his Nanna Dela needs money to keep the local bailiffs at bay; so Gruff must follow the path of his late grandad, the legendary wrestler Rhyl Dryll. Rezi wants to be the first ever female wrestling world champion. But can their friendship survive this crazy, sweaty, hyper-charged world? Will they turn into villains, or will they be… Babyfaces?

Fusing musical theatre and pro-wrestling (yes, with ACTUAL wrestling in an ACTUAL ring!) it's a laugh-out-loud thrill ride that asks: in a polarised world, what happens when your need for community conflicts with your urge to WIN?

BABYFACE has been in development for three years and was presented in May 2025 in Birmingham as part of BEAM2025, a national showcase of new musicals. Producer Jafar Iqbal has now partnered with leading West End production company PW Productions.

Seiriol Davies is a writer, composer and performer from Anglesey. As well as How to Win Against History, Seiriol has written shows including Milky Peaks (Theatr Clwyd and touring), Betty! A Sort of Musical with Maxine Peake (Manchester Royal Exchange) and Branwen:Dadeni for the Donald Gordon Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre (as co-writer). They have also created work with companies such as Punchdrunk, English National Opera, The Gate Theatre, Underbling & Vow, The Unicorn Theatre and Le Gateau Chocolat. Currently, Seiriol is developing a musical with Hijinx, a queer medieval Shakespearian epic about Henry the Fifth and Welsh folk hero Owain Glyndwr, entitled Sweet Henry Vee with the Birmingham Rep, and Charles Actual Dickens and the Death Ship of Gold with Francesca Moody Productions.

These work-in-progress performances of BABYFACE – THE FIERCE WRESTLING MUSICAL are directed by Debbie Hannan and Matthew Holmquist, with musical supervision and arrangements by Geraint Owen, musical direction by Sioned Evans, wrestling choreography by Ed Gamester, and casting by Harry Blumenau.