Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

May. 03, 2023  
Three powerhouse producing theatres are teaming up to present a sensational new production of Alan Plater's warm and witty musical play, Blonde Bombshells of 1943.

Following the success of 2021's Home I'm Darling and 2022's Brief Encounter, the Octagon Theatre Bolton, the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, and Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, are excited to take audiences back to the swinging 40s in this glorious production, directed by Zoë Waterman (Jane Eyre, Stephen Joseph Theatre/New Vic Theatre; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Theatre by the Lake).

The show opens at Octagon Theatre Bolton (Friday 9 June to Saturday 1 July) before transferring to Theatre by the Lake (Wednesday 5 to Saturday 29 July) and the Stephen Joseph Theatre (Wednesday 2 to Saturday 26 August).

The cast of eight actor-musicians comprises Verity Bajoria, Lauren Chinery, Georgina Field, Stacey Ghent, Rory Gradon, Sarah Groarke, Alice McKenna and Gleanne Purcell-Brown.

The Blonde Bombshells, the most glamorous all-girl swing band in the North, loses members every time it plays a GI camp. Now there's an important BBC job in the offing and Betty needs to find new musicians fast!

This lively and lavish musical play is filled with live swing performances of 1940s classics including Glenn Miller, The Andrews Sisters, George Formby, Fats Waller and more, taking audiences on a wonderful journey back to a bygone era.

The creative team includes Jessica Curtis (designer); Greg Last (musical director); Richard G Jones (lighting designer); Chris Bogg (sound designer); Sundeep Saini (movement director); Howard Gray (orchestrations); Sarah Hughes (casting director), and Ryan McVeigh (assistant director).

Director Zoë Waterman says: "I am absolutely thrilled to be directing Blonde Bombshells of 1943. We have got a glorious and terribly talented cast; it is such a privilege to work with performers who are not only stunning actors but also phenomenal musicians.

"I can't wait to get into rehearsals and start bringing the characters to life and weaving the music through the show. It is always a joy to make work that celebrates women, and this is no exception - full of hilarious, practical, strong characters who make do and mend as the time dictates and manage to pull an all-singing, all-dancing performance out of the jaws of an air raid."

Blonde Bombshells of 1943 can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from 2 to 26 August.




