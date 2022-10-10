Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Of Birmingham Rep's TARTUFFE Head To Stratford Road

This wickedly funny Brummie comedy about faith, family and #fakingit is adapted by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning writers, Anil Gupta and Richard Pinto.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Ahead of opening night this Friday (14 Oct), cast members from Birmingham Rep's upcoming production of Tartuffe headed out to Sparkhill's famous Stratford Road, where this new version of the classic comedy is set.

Tartuffe is directed Birmingham born Rep Associate Director, Iqbal Khan (Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony). This new version of Molière's classic transfers the action to modern-day Birmingham, telling the story of a charismatic conman with the gift of the gab.

After a smash-hit run at The RSC in 2019, Asif Khan returns to play the title role of Tartuffe. Asif recently appeared in Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard at Theatre Royal Windsor with Ian McKellen. He is joined by Salman Akhtar as Damee Pervaiz, Siddiqua Akhtar as Dadimaa Pervaiz, Anshula Bain as Mariam Pervaiz, Natalia Campbell as Amira, Olga Fedori as Darina, Qasim Mahmood as Waqaas, Simon Nagra as Imran, Riad Richie as Usman, Paige Round as DCI Sarah Wells and Pippa, and Roderick Smith as Khalil.

Tartuffe runs at Birmingham Rep from Fri 14 Oct - Sat 5 Nov. To book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.*

Tartuffe is produced by Birmingham Rep, originally produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company.


