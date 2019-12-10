Cast Announced for Tangle's National Tour of Ben Jonson's VOLPONE
African Caribbean theatre company Tangle will transpose Ben Jonson's classic satire of cunning and greed, Volpone, in a new adaptation. Touring nationally from 25 February until 18 April 2020, Volpone will reach venues from London and the Midlands to rurally remote locations across South West England.
For the first time in the UK, an all British African Caribbean ensemble cast of Lakesha Cammock, ChéFrancis, and Marshall Defender Nyanhete will perform Volpone, with a condensed adaptation of Jonson's original text. Southern African Township Theatre inspires this new production with a musical backdrop of jazz-fusion.
Delivered with Tangle's distinctive dynamism, the black comedy will be directed by Tangle Artistic Director Anna Coombs. Composition, arrangement and musical direction will be by John Pfumojena, composer and musical director of Young Vic/Good Chance Theatre's internationally renowned production of The Jungle.
Volpone is rich - filthy rich, but for him the glory of accumulating wealth is more thrilling than its simple possession. In lust for more, he and his assistant, the rascal Mosca, swindle three of the wealthiest men in the city, each believing they are his sole heirs. Daring trickery and avarice ensues in this bitingly fresh version of Ben Jonson's comedy. "Honour? There's no such thing!"
Anna Coombs, Artistic Director, Tangle, says, "This is the ultimate 'get rich quick' story - still just as relevant and immediate as when it was first performed. Like many Renaissance writers Jonson was ahead of his times - courting controversy and imprisonment to express controversial views still resonant today. Our production is a rare chance for African and Caribbean artists to explore and champion England's first great comic writer, opening up this celebrated play for both traditional and non-traditional modern theatre audiences."
Tangle connects communities around the UK producing distinctive interpretations of classic plays. The company's award winning touring productions, education programmes, and artist development scheme, Amplify, provide a vital access point for diverse and often isolated communities, artists and audiences to come together. Tangle has a particular specialism of touring to and working in rural areas where there is little inter-cultural interface.
Tour Dates
the egg, Theatre Royal Batha??25 February
theatreroyal.org.uk | 01225 823409
Exeter Phoenixa??26 February
exeterphoenix.org.uk | 01392 667080
The David Hall, South Pethertona??27 February
thedavidhall.org.uk | 01460 240340
Lighthouse, Poolea??28 February
lighthousepoole.co.uk | 01202 280000
The Pound, Corshama??29 February
poundarts.org.uk | 01249 701628 / 712618
The Theatre, Chipping Nortona??4 March
chippingnortontheatre.com | 01608 642350
The Exchange, Sturminster Newton6 March
stur-exchange.co.uk | 01258 475137
The Lab, Theatre Royal Plymouth
7 March
theatreroyal.com | 01752 267222
Swindon Arts Centre
17 March
swindontheatres.co.uk | 01793 524 481
Bear Pit, Stratford-Upon-Avon
18 - 21 March,
thebearpit.org.uk | 01789 333935
Omnibus Theatre, London
25 March - 11 April
omnibus-clapham.org | 0207 498 4699
Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
16 - 18 April
belgrade.co.uk | 024 7655 3055
Running time: 120 minutes including interval
Recommended age 13+