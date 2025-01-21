Cast Announced For Unicorn And Talawa Theatre's HOME SONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Unicorn Theatre, The National Theatre for young audiences, and leading Black British theatre pioneers Talawa Theatre Company have announced the cast for Home Song. Starring in this new work will be Amina Gichinga (ABBA Voyage, O2) as Mother and Halle Brown (The Crucible, National Theatre / Gielgud Theatre) as Adwoa.

They will be supported by an exceptional creative team in this multi-sensory production celebrating family, home, and heritage. Home Song will premiere at the Unicorn Theatre (7 Feb – 9 Mar), and then play at Talawa Studio in Croydon (14 – 29 Mar & 21 – 31 May), before embarking on a UK Tour.

Featuring magnificent puppetry, interactive soundscapes, and dynamic a cappella singing throughout, Home Song creates a vivid musical experience for both adults and babies. The show follows young Adwoa and her mum as they embark on a journey to find the true meaning of home, from the bustling streets of Kumasi to the vibrant heart of London. With lively, upbeat percussion and shared teachings of new rhythms, the production also incorporates sensory games and activities, as well as a free playtime at the end.

Known for her innovative storytelling and integration of music into theatre, Home Song will be created and directed by Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong (In the Deep, Almeida Theatre). The creative team includes Designer Ruth Badila (Associate Assistant Designer, Kiln Theatre) and Lighting Designer Aisha Oyedepo (Lighting Designer, Riviera Girl, National Theatre). Movement and Puppetry Director will be Aimee Louise Bevan (Small Island, National Theatre), alongside Puppet Makers Olivia Raconzer (The Tiger Who Came to Tea, UK Tour) and Emily Wright (The Tiger Who Came to Tea, UK Tour).

Home Song has been devised through research and development sessions with families, led by the Unicorn's Creative Hub and Talawa Theatre Company's Community Engagement team. Reflecting the Unicorn and Talawa's commitment to nurturing Early Years audiences, this production is both accessible and stimulating, encouraging engagement and growth.

Incorporating children's songs from Ghana and the Caribbean, audiences will experience a fresh form of storytelling, as they embark on a journey from one home to another through music and song. Actors will invite audiences to sing along, while babies are free to explore an interactive musical playground that maps the journey from Ghana to the UK.

Writer, director and composer Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong said, Home Song was inspired by the journey taken by my Grandma and Auntie in 1964, a story of migration shared by families across the UK. It's been joyous to invite local families and nursery groups to share in our creation of the piece, and I'm most looking forward to the moments in the show where families are invited to sing together, as well as welcoming babies to their first experience of theatre—a musical playground where they're free to explore and play!

Artistic Director for Unicorn Theatre Rachel Bagshaw comments, I am thrilled to partner with Talawa, one of the most dynamic theatre companies in the UK, to create a new show for young children as part of our Early Years programme. Taking Home Song on a UK tour will be an absolute joy, allowing us to engage with an even wider audience. We are honoured to serve as an introduction to children's early theatrical journey, and we cherish the privilege of being their first encounter with the world of live performance.

Artistic Director for Talawa Theatre Company Michael Buffong comments, We are proud to partner with Unicorn, one of the leading children's theatres in the UK, to co-produce Home Song. Whilst we expand our programming into early years and families, we aim to reach both local and national audiences with our run at Talawa Studio in Croydon and the UK tour. This fantastic multi-sensory show is such a joyous and exciting part of our programme this year. With Cassiopeia Berkeley Agyepong at the helm of a stellar creative team, this interactive and music-led production will resonate with babies and adults alike.

