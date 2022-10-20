Cast Announced For The Watermill's Production of RAPUNZEL

Full casting and creative team have been announced for the new production of Annie Siddon's adaptation of the classic fairy tale Rapunzel, directed by Lucy Betts, which will play at The Watermill from Friday 18 November to Sunday 1 January.

Discovered as a baby, Rapunzel is found and brought up by Mother Gothel, a clever herbalist known for her magical healing powers. As Rapunzel grows into a spirited and loving young woman, Mother Gothel locks her away in a tall tower deep in the forest to keep her safe.

Surrounded by thorny vines, Rapunzel's dreams of escape seem doomed forever until she meets the wandering Tuscan Prince Patrizio. Together the couple hatch a plan to run away, but their happily-ever-after is ruined when they are separated by an evil trick. Alone and lost in the forest, will Rapunzel and Patrizio ever find each other again?

Miiya Alexandra (recent theatre credits include The Watermill's production of Amélie the Musical at the Criterion Theatre and The King & I at the London Palladium and UK/International Tour) will play 'Mother Gothel / Duchess', Emma Barclay (recently seen in The Windsors: Endgame in the West End and has appeared in The Watermill's productions of As You Like It and One Million Tiny Plays About Britain - also at Jermyn Street Theatre, London) will play 'Pierluigi Ambrosi / Baldozi', Jess Lobo (recent graduate, making professional debut) as 'Prezze', Roddy Lynch (recently seen as Don in the first UK revival and regional premiere of Kinky Boots at New Wolsey Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) as 'Paulo / Umberto / Shark', Tilly-Mae Millbrook (returning to The Watermill after appearing in A Little Night Music and A Christmas Carol, most recently seen in All My Sons at the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and New Wolsey Theatre) will play the title role of 'Rapunzel' and Loris Scarpa (a 2021 graduate, recent credits include the BBC series Doctors and SAS: Rogue Heroes) will play 'Patrizio'.

Rapunzel by Annie Siddons was first presented by Kneehigh Theatre at Battersea Arts Centre in 2006. The new production will be directed by Lucy Betts, with movement direction by Adrian Quinton, with design by Isobel Nicholson, composition, musical direction and sound design by Tom Attwood and lighting design by Alex Musgrave. The Stage Management team consists of Cat McKenzie (DSM), Alastair Day (ASM), and Natalie Toney (ASM).

Rapunzel marks the second production Lucy Betts, who is a Creative Associate at The Watermill Theatre, will direct for the theatre following 2021's Lone Flyer.

Lucy Betts said, "Annie Siddons' beautiful and madcap adaptation spins the Brothers Grimms' fairytale on its head and shows us a Rapunzel as you've never seen before. I can't wait to work with this incredible team to bring the story to life this Christmas!'"

Tickets are priced from only £12 and can be purchased online at watermill.org.uk or by calling 01635 46044.