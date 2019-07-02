Cast Announced For The UK Premiere Of CRUEL INTENTIONS: The '90s Musical

Cast announced for the UK premiere of hit US musical Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, being produced at the Edinburgh Fringe by the team behind West End smash, Heathers The Musical.



Fuelled by passion and seduced by revenge, gorgeous, glamorous, hedonistic Manhattan step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil bet on destroying an innocent girl. The show is set to a pumping beat of '90s pop classics - all performed live - including Natalie Imbruglia's 'Torn', 'I Saw the Sign' by Ace of Base, Boyz II Men's 'I'll Make Love to You', *NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye', Britney Spears' 'Sometimes', R.E.M's 'Losing My Religion', 'Bittersweet Symphony' by The Verve and many more.



Dominic Andersen (Sebastian Valmont) played Ram in the West End premiere of Heathers and Rocky in The Rocky Horror Show. He has just filmed Netflix's The Crown, playing Camilla's boyfriend.



Rebecca Gilhooley (Kathryn Merteuil) appeared alongside Sting in the UK premiere of his Broadway musical, The Last Ship.



Evelyn Hoskins (Cecile Caldwell) received rave reviews as Carrie White in Carrie the Musical (Southwark Playhouse) and played Bonnie in Bonnie & Clyde (The Other Palace).



Scott Hunter (Blaine Tuttle) was named Best Newcomer in the Manchester Theatre Awards and Offie nominated Best Actor as Stu in Yank! the Musical.



Sophie Isaacs (Annette Hargrove) appeared in the West End as Heather McNamara in Heathers, and Kinky Boots and Made in Dagenham.



Dean John-Wilson (Greg McConnell) played Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin (Prince Edward Theatre) and Lun-Tha in The King and I (London Palladium).



Ashley Samuels (Ronald Clifford) appeared in the West End as Stevie Wonder in Motown the Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre) and The Doctor in The Book of Mormon.



Gemma Salter (Bunny Caldwell) played Joan in Made in Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre).



Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical is based on the cult Hollywood film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair that cleverly reimagined the soulless aristocrats of classsic 18th-century French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses as vapid, sexy, depraved upper-class Manhattan teens.



Creative team:



This 2019 UK premiere is being produced in the Palais du Variété Spiegeltent at Assembly George Square Gardens by Bill Kenwright, who recently produced Heathers The Musical to great success in the West End.





