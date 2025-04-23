Cast Announced For THE WATCH at The Glitch, Waterloo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer Chris Edge has announced the cast for the world première of The Watch, which runs at new Waterloo theatre The Glitch from 28 May - 9 June 2025.

Ciana Howlin (Fair City (RTÉ); Dance with Death (BBC); Strike! (Southwark Playhouse)) plays Hannah and Kate Crisp (The Winter's Tale (The Globe); The Sob Centre (The Pleasance); How To Kill Foxes (Drayton Arms)) plays Zoe.

The Watch is written by O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and Papatango Prize semi-finalist Isabella Waldron and is directed by John Fernald Award winner Merle Wheldon.

Set design is by Isabella Sarmiento Abadia, lighting design by Jack Hathaway and sound design by Yanni Ng.

The Watch fuses tender romantic comedy with dreamlike storytelling, exploring the delicate dance between time, intimacy, and identity.

When insomniac Hannah meets clockmaker Zoe, days blur into nights, reality gives way to desire, and love becomes both fleeting and infinite - unravelling a profound exploration of trust, timing, and the art of letting someone in.

The Glitch is a new purpose-built theatre, café and creative space in Waterloo, run by VAULT Creative Arts, the team behind VAULT Festival. The Watch begins previews on Wednesday 28 May, officially opening on Monday 2 June and runs until Monday 9 June. Standard tickets are priced at £10.50.

