Cast Announced For MIDNIGHT MOVIE at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

Nadia Nadarajah and Tom Penn have been cast in the world premiere of Midnight Movie written by Eve Leigh and directed by Rachel Bagshaw, which runs in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Wednesday 27 November 2019 - Saturday 21 December 2019 with press night on Tuesday 3 December 2019, 7pm.

With design by Cecile Tremolieres, lighting and video design by Joshua Pharo and Sarah Readman, sound design by Nwando Ebizie and dramaturgy by Matilda Ibini, the production will creatively combine Spoken English, BSL, captioning and audio description. With all shows performed in a relaxed environment.

"I need to keep looking

but I'm not 100% clear on what I'm looking for"

A girl fights for her life in a lift. New Window. A protest in Trafalgar Square. New Window. A naked man in a bathtub. New Window. Janelle Monae, dancing.

The possibilities are endless. Even at 2am. That's the thing about being Extremely Online: there's no limit on where you can go.

"I love love love my digital body because having a body that can go everywhere is just the hottest thing."

Midnight Movie will also be offering a digital body. This has been designed particularly to offer anyone whose physical body can't make it to the show a way to be part of the experience. By signing up here participants will receive a series of digital letters, a combination of scary story, essay, and audio-visual content, inspired by the play and created by the team behind the show. The first digital letter will go out during the run of Midnight Movie.

Midnight Movie was developed whilst on a Royal Court residency and with the support of producer Matt Maltby, Unlimited, and Arts Council England. The production will be produced by the Royal Court in collaboration with Matt Maltby.

Midnight Movie is part of the Royal Court's Jerwood New Playwrights programme, supported by Jerwood Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You